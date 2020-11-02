Freeman wing Caleb Kenney commits to Holy Cross

Douglas Freeman’s Caleb Kenney will play basketball at Holy Cross next season, the 6-foot-6 senior wing announced on Monday.

Kenney also had offers from North Florida, Sam Houston State and Air Force, as well as interest from Cornell.

Freeman coach Chapin George said Kenney is an excellent student who’s in Freeman’s Center for Leadership, Government and Global Economics.

“His No. 1 factor for everything was academic reputation, and [Holy Cross] had it,” George said.

Kenney averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots last season and was a third-team All-Metro pick.

“He’s a gem,” George said. “He plays every position in high school, and he’ll play at least 3-4 positions in college. He’s just an all-around fantastic young man, fantastic student, fantastic player.

“He’s got a 7-3 wingspan. He was probably the best defensive player in the Richmond metro area. He’s pretty impossible to score on near the rim.

Holy Cross’ second-year coach is Brett Nelson, who was the director of basketball operations at VCU under Anthony Grant in 2006-07.

The NCAA’s early signing period begins Nov. 11.