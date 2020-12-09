High school notes: Saint Gertrude forward Samson picks Naval Academy

Saint Gertrude's forward Samson picks Naval Academy

Saint Gertrude's Kate Samson, a 6-foot-4 forward in the Class of 2022, will attend the Naval Academy and play basketball.

Samson had interest from VCU, Richmond and Radford, among others, but she chose the Naval Academy for its academics and a strong report with head coach Tim Taylor. Samson said Taylor told her in order to excel in Annapolis, Md., she had to be looking for a challenge, and that's exactly what Samson was seeking.

Samson's offensive game is strongest in the post, but she's been working to improve her outside game to become a more all-around scorer. Her Gators started their season Tuesday with a 90-30 win over Central Virginia Homeschool.

"The Saint Gertrude program academically, socially and athletically has helped me to grow so much as a player and a person and helps guide me to be a stronger leader," Samson said.

"The coaches, teachers and community as a whole has impacted me so much, and I know the Naval Academy will offer the same."

Varina’s Gosney heading to Old Dominion for football