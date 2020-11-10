 Skip to main content
High school notes: Steward’s Zach Rosenthal to play basketball at Roanoke College
High school notes: Steward's Zach Rosenthal to play basketball at Roanoke College

20191224_SPO_TDIT_BOYS_AWE11

Steward's Zach Rosenthal goes down the court as Trinity's Steven Stinson defends during the TDIT championship at Hanover HS Monday, December 23, 2019.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Steward’s Zach Rosenthal is headed to Roanoke College to play basketball next season.

The senior guard averaged 10.5 points last year and shot 38.8% on 3-pointers and 83.9% on free throws. He was the MVP of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament, scoring 26 points and pouring in 12 unanswered points in a span of 87 seconds in the championship game in a 65-63 victory over Trinity Episcopal.

• Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson’s plans to play in the Under Armour All-America football game in Orlando in January were scuttled last week when the game was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Henderson, who has committed to Ohio State, had switched to the Under Armour game after the All-American Bowl in San Antonio was canceled.

