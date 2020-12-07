'It’s been a long however many months': Practices start for some area VHSL basketball teams

“We’re going to do everything we can to try to preserve the season and hope that we can get there,” said Goochland activities director Joe Fowler, who said his coaches also will wear gloves.

“It’s just good to see kids’ faces and see them out being active and doing things, and hearing the ball bounce out in the gym. It warms the heart to hear coaches and kids communicating and getting after it.”

Teams haven’t been able to do much — mostly conditioning and individual drills — since being given the go-ahead to resume offseason programs during the summer. Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr missed not having offseason workouts and a team camp, and he was most happy to be back with his team, which was declared co-state champion in Class 4 last season after the title game against Hampton was called off.

“I put out on social media, ‘Hey, we got the go-ahead for Monday,’” said Starr, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was cleared last week after quarantining for 14 days. “I had people texting me … ‘Why are you trying to jinx it?’ I can’t help it. I’m so excited.”

Edmonds shot on a basket in his driveway before schools were allowed to have conditioning workouts. Something he’s missed, he said, is “the feeling” of being in the gym as a team.