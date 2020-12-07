'It’s been a long however many months': Practices start for some area VHSL basketball teams

After stretching exercises, Hopewell High guard Elvin Edmonds IV and his teammates worked on ballhandling during Monday’s basketball practice.
Zig-zag dribbles. Crossovers. Between the legs. Behind the back.
Simple fundamentals, but things the Blue Devils haven’t been able to do as a team for a long time.
After almost nine months of being shut down or limited by coronavirus restrictions, schools in the Virginia High School League were allowed to hold basketball tryouts/practices on Monday. Those were the first true practices among schools in the VHSL since March, when the state basketball championships were halted and all spring sports were canceled. Football and other fall sports were pushed back to February.
“It’s been a long however many months,” said Edmonds, a senior and second-team All-Metro pick last season (21 points per game) who has signed to play at Bucknell. “I love playing with these guys. They’re the best. We always talk to each other, but we weren’t really able to get back in the gym together and work out as a team.”
While Hopewell, Chesterfield County and some other local schools started practice on Monday, not everybody in the area did. School systems in Henrico County and the City of Richmond decided not to participate in winter sports. Hanover County has not made a decision but has suspended conditioning programs, tryouts and practices.
About 12% — 37 of 318 — of schools in the VHSL have opted not to play winter sports, according to a list compiled by the league. Teams in gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving, and wrestling are scheduled to start practices next week.
There’s no guarantee, of course, this start won’t be stopped. With coronavirus cases surging, high school and recreational sports could be curtailed if Gov. Ralph Northam imposes new restrictions that he’s considering for the state.
For now, players, coaches and activities directors at schools that started practices are grateful to be back.
“My wife will probably tell you I’ve given her a headache running around the house talking about it and thinking about it and trying to go over situations and what-ifs,” said Thomas Dale boys basketball coach Keyode Rogers, who in his first season turned a program that was 5-19 the year before into a 20-6 regional champ and a Class 6 state quarterfinalist.
“I’m just as excited as the guys to be able to get out there, to get something that at least makes it a little bit more normal for them. It’s not going to be normal by any means, but for them to be able to play, that’s the exciting part.”
Among what’s now normal: masks, distancing, temperature checks, coming to practice dressed and not using locker rooms, bringing your water bottle, hand sanitizer and wiping balls.
“We’re going to do everything we can to try to preserve the season and hope that we can get there,” said Goochland activities director Joe Fowler, who said his coaches also will wear gloves.
“It’s just good to see kids’ faces and see them out being active and doing things, and hearing the ball bounce out in the gym. It warms the heart to hear coaches and kids communicating and getting after it.”
Teams haven’t been able to do much — mostly conditioning and individual drills — since being given the go-ahead to resume offseason programs during the summer. Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr missed not having offseason workouts and a team camp, and he was most happy to be back with his team, which was declared co-state champion in Class 4 last season after the title game against Hampton was called off.
“I put out on social media, ‘Hey, we got the go-ahead for Monday,’” said Starr, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was cleared last week after quarantining for 14 days. “I had people texting me … ‘Why are you trying to jinx it?’ I can’t help it. I’m so excited.”
Edmonds shot on a basket in his driveway before schools were allowed to have conditioning workouts. Something he’s missed, he said, is “the feeling” of being in the gym as a team.
“It hasn’t been bad, but when you just keep working out you feel like you don’t have anything to work toward,” he said. “It kind of makes it harder. But … you’ve got to push through.
“I wasn’t able to play this summer and compete. Basketball is like therapeutic to me. It’s what I do. It just feels good to be out here with them, building a relationship that can last forever.”
