James River hires Jonathan Parker-Smith as new varsity boys basketball coach

James River has hired Jonathan Parker-Smith, a Memphis, Tennessee, native who played his college ball and began his coaching career in the Volunteer state, as its new varsity boys basketball coach.

A 6-foot-6 small forward, Parker-Smith played for two years at Rhodes College in Memphis. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Morristown East High before taking his first head coaching job at Halls High in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He coached at Halls for one year before spending three seasons as the head coach at Morristown West High, during which the Trojans went 50-29 and won a conference title. He replaces former Rapids coach Andrew Blazar, who took the head job at Trinity Episcopal after five seasons at James River.

Parker-Smith said the turnaround to taking the James River job was "super quick." He found out about the opening on a Thursday, and the following Monday, he was at the school and got offered the job. He accepted the next day, and he and his wife immediately put their house up for sale.

"I don't think we've been able to catch our breath yet," Parker-Smith said with a laugh, adding he and his wife still are house-hunting in the Richmond area.