James River hires Jonathan Parker-Smith as new varsity boys basketball coach

James River has hired Jonathan Parker-Smith, a Memphis, Tennessee, native who played his college ball and began his coaching career in the Volunteer state, as its new varsity boys basketball coach.
A 6-foot-6 small forward, Parker-Smith played for two years at Rhodes College in Memphis. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Morristown East High before taking his first head coaching job at Halls High in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He coached at Halls for one year before spending three seasons as the head coach at Morristown West High, during which the Trojans went 50-29 and won a conference title. He replaces former Rapids coach Andrew Blazar, who took the head job at Trinity Episcopal after five seasons at James River.
Parker-Smith said the turnaround to taking the James River job was "super quick." He found out about the opening on a Thursday, and the following Monday, he was at the school and got offered the job. He accepted the next day, and he and his wife immediately put their house up for sale.
"I don't think we've been able to catch our breath yet," Parker-Smith said with a laugh, adding he and his wife still are house-hunting in the Richmond area.
He doesn't have any local connections but has family in Washington, D.C., Falls Church, Virginia Beach and Charlottesville. He has lots of roots in Tennessee and said the decision to uproot wasn't an easy one.
"It was extremely hard, I had been in the area for 10 years. It's where I graduated from college and got to pour back into the community by being a coach and teacher," he said.
"East Tennessee has been what I've known for the majority of my adult life. To make a move like this is challenging, but also rewarding already in the short time I've been here."
Parker-Smith wants to institute a brand of basketball that resonates with his players and envisions a modern, up-tempo, positionless style with a read-and-react offense and aggressive defense. Building relationships with his players and the Rapids community is at the top of his to-do list.
"Creating that culture of competitiveness is very important to me, kind of establishing what it means to be a James River basketball player," he said.
Parker-Smith admires a few coaches in the lineage of Virginia basketball. Culturally, he hopes to mimic UVA coach Tony Bennett's five pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood and thankfulness. Strategically, he's taken some pages out of Chris Mooney's Richmond offense and hopes to watch the Spiders practice soon. And defensively, he's admired the aggression and tenacity of Shaka Smart's Havoc in his time at VCU, a competitive mentality he hopes to mirror at James River, where he said a strong basketball culture is already in place.
"It [coaching] is such a great platform for me to make an impact on young peoples' lives, that's kind of what inspired me to be a head coach originally," Parker-Smith said.
"I'm so excited and grateful to the administration for believing in me without having a clue what to expect with me being out of town. I feel very honored and fortunate to be at James River and expect great things from our program in the future."
