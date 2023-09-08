John Marshall High rising senior point guard Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr., a first team All-Metro honoree this past year who averaged averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field for the Class 2 state champion Justices, on Thursday announced his commitment to James Madison.
You might recognize the name from local sports lore — Redd Jr.’s father, Redd Thompson Sr., set NCAA Division II receiving records at Virginia State.
A three-star prospect (247Sports), Thompson is ranked as the No. 22 point guard nationally and No. 9 overall player in Virginia in the Class of 2024.
The hard-nosed, downhill guard with a firm handle and consistent shooting stroke took official visits to Florida Gulf Coast and Fordham, and held offers from Charleston, George Washington, McNeese State and Longwood, among others.
Damon Thompson Jr. and Region 2A champ John Marshall will play Region 2B runner-up East Rockingham in the state quarterfinals at Huguenot High. East Rockingham features 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Nickel, who has signed to play at North Carolina.