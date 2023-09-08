Highland Springs High football coach Loren Johnson and girls basketball coach Franklin Harris, two of Metro Richmond's most successful active coaches in their respective sports, will highlight this year's Springers athletic Wall of Fame class.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 will be held Thursday, September 21 in the school's commons area. The Wall of Fame golf tournament will be held the next day at Brookwoods Golf Club in Quinton.

Each inductee will be introduced at halftime of that Friday's home football game against Riverbend High. For more information on the ceremony and tournament, contact Springers Wall of Fame administrator Tony E. Liggons at (804) 402-8485 or email teliggons@msn.com.

Johnson has led the Springers football team to five state titles in the last eight years. Harris has led the girls basketball program to repeated appearances in the state tournament, and a 2020 state title shared with Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) after the title game between the Springers and Cavaliers was canceled amid the onset of the pandemic.

The Highland Springs Wall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

- BJ Crowder (Baseball, Class of 1998)

- The Fields family (patrons)

- Dion Gaston (Football, Class of 1994)

- Harris (Girls basketball coach, 2008-present)

- Carl Hobson (Basketball, Class of 1974)

- Bobby Holmes (Football and basketball, Class of 1982)

- Johnson (Football coach, 2008-present)

- Patricia Perry (Girls basketball, Class of 1977)

PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship