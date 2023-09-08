Highland Springs High
football coach Loren Johnson and girls basketball coach Franklin Harris, two of Metro Richmond's most successful active coaches in their respective sports, will highlight this year's Springers athletic Wall of Fame class.
The induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 will be held Thursday, September 21 in the school's commons area. The Wall of Fame golf tournament will be held the next day at Brookwoods Golf Club in Quinton.
Each inductee will be introduced at halftime of that Friday's home football game against Riverbend High. For more information on the ceremony and tournament, contact Springers Wall of Fame administrator Tony E. Liggons at (804) 402-8485 or email
teliggons@msn.com.
Johnson has led the Springers football team to five state titles in the last eight years. Harris has led the girls basketball program to repeated appearances in the state tournament, and a 2020 state title shared with Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) after the title game between the Springers and Cavaliers was canceled amid the onset of the pandemic.
The Highland Springs Wall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:
- BJ Crowder (Baseball, Class of 1998)
- The Fields family (patrons)
- Dion Gaston (Football, Class of 1994)
- Harris (Girls basketball coach, 2008-present)
- Carl Hobson (Basketball, Class of 1974)
- Bobby Holmes (Football and basketball, Class of 1982)
- Johnson (Football coach, 2008-present)
- Patricia Perry (Girls basketball, Class of 1977)
PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson gets doused in Gatorade after beating Maury in the state title game, one of three championships that area teams brought home this season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) carries the ball for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury quarterback Mario Miller (0) looks to make a pass during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Malik Morrow (44) celebrates after his team stopped Maury during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Aziz Foster-Powell (3) carries the ball as Maury defensive back Syncere Hawkins (10) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) celebrates with wide receiver Kemuel Fountain (84) after beating Maury 33-19 for the Class 5 state football championship on Dec. 10, 2022, at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury defensive back Elijah Moss (19) breaks up a pass intended for Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) tries to make a catch as Maury defensive backs Davontae Floyd (2) and Trevon Cannon (15) defend during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coach Loren Johnson led Highland Springs to a Class 5 state championship last December in Norfolk. This year, the Springers move up a classification and will be in a stacked Region 6A.
SHABAN ATHUMAN photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson runs away from the gatorade bath after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson poses for a picture with his team after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Tkhi Alexander (70) celebrates his touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs players celebrate after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) escorts running back Aziz Foster-Powell (3) to the endzone for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson tries to avoid the Gatorade bath after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Aziz Foster-Powell (3) celebrates his touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) emrbaces one of his coaches after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) wipes tears as he celebrates after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) embraces Brennan Johnson (11) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs defensive tackle Nick Jones (52) embraces wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) hauls in a catch during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's first points in the first quarter of a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) leads his team onto the field before a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury wide receiver Frederick Johnson (9) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Malik Morrow (44) and player Brennan Johnson (11) bring him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury wide receiver DavontaeFloyd (2) hauls in a pass as Highland Springs player Braylon Johnson (8) brings him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) hauls in a touchdown pass as Highland Springs player Alim Foster-powell (25) defends hauls in during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) meets the other team captains for a coin toss before a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) brings him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Brennan Johnson (11) celebrates his interception int firs half of a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) returns an interception for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) meets with is coach after being stopped on fourth down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) lifts corner Alim Foster-powell's (25) chin after giving a touchdown to Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin looks for yardage during the Class state championship game.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Brennan Johnson (11) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) brings down Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH