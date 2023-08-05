“Dad, stop, please!”

Pointing his finger at the cold glass in his car, a young Marvin Smith Jr. locked eyes with a Little Tikes basketball hoop sitting on the side of the road.

And once he saw it, he didn’t forget about it.

Begging, bargaining and convincing followed, but the small kid from Henrico County got his dad to turn around. They picked up the hoop, stuck in the back of the car and made their way home.

“I was trying to dunk on it and shoot on it all night,” Smith said. “That kind of love just organically started.”

That night — once the hoop was set up — Smith got himself a basketball and worked on his craft until midnight. Like the Little Tikes hoop, Smith was young and rejuvenated.

As he went through high school, college and the NBA G-League, that energy stayed consistent. He was never one to shy away from a challenge.

This weekend, Smith is hosting youth basketball camps. With the help of sponsors, the former Henrico High School star is teaching kids about the sport but also showing them how anyone can make a name for themselves — especially coming from Richmond.

“I’m looking to inspire them on a way different meaning,” Smith said. “It’s the little stuff that touches me, inspires me and motivates me.”

The two-mile journey

Smith had a dream: to play college basketball and make it to the NBA.

He thought of high school as “one of those steps to get through.” That mentality didn’t help him out come freshman tryouts.

“(I) kind of went into Henrico like a deer in the headlights,” he said. “It was kind of eye-opening for me, a reality check for me. It let me know like, ‘Hey, if this is something that you’re serious about ... you have to really dedicate yourself to it.”

At freshman tryouts, Smith said he wasn’t dedicated enough. He didn’t make the JV or varsity teams and was left empty-handed.

“That was one of the greatest things that happened to me, was getting cut,” Smith said. “It just shifted my focus and my mindset on everything.”

So, the freshmen got to work. With the help of coach Jimmy Turpin, Smith reset himself. He played on Turpin’s recreational team.

But he was older and playing with kids, he said.

“I was kind of hesitant about it and uncomfortable,” Smith said. “I wanted to play with people my age.”

Turpin had Smith reset that mindset. It didn’t matter what happened in the past; it was about moving forward. Smith said Turpin helped him work on his attitude and body language.

The freshman changed his brain wiring and became determined to make the team the next season.

“When he started coming back to workouts and open gyms, you can tell he was a kid who had a purpose,” former Henrico High School basketball coach and Douglas Freeman athletic director Vance Harmon said. “That purpose was to make the JV team and be a part of the program, and he obviously worked very hard in the offseason on his skills.”

Two miles. Sometimes 2 1/2 miles. Smith would pack his gym back and hike to Turpin’s gym. Everyday after school, he said, he would wait for Turpin to get off work. Then, they would train.

It paid off — the next season, Smith made the JV team.

“I wasn’t surprised because, like, I knew the work that I put in leading up to it,” Smith said. “They told me like, ‘Hey, you can only try out for one and if you try for varsity, you get cut. When I made the JV team was like, now let’s prepare myself to have a good year.”

Smith ran into trouble again.

He said he made a mistake that led him to being kicked off the team.

Another year, and Smith found himself on the outside looking in.

“Things unfortunately happen,” Smith said. “The world didn’t stop. It’s helping me mentally to like approach the game and attack the game a little bit differently.”

By junior year, Smith dealt with issues that prevented him from playing basketball for Henrico. But he took it as a challenge — the next two seasons, he worked his way up to varsity.

In his senior year, he helped the Warriors bring home their first state title in program history.

“I learned and grew as a person and as a player,” Smith said.

The next level

Smith wanted to go to an NCAA Division I school. That was the plan, the goal. But after his four years at Henrico, the only Division I offer he picked up was from Delaware State. He worked out with James Madison and VMI, but the offers didn’t come in.

So, he went to prep school. After graduating from Henrico, Smith went to Fork Union Military Academy, hoping to grab more offers. The star had Division II and III bids but didn’t give up on his dream or plan.

“I was transparent with them, and I was honest with them about what I wanted to do and where I see myself at,” Smith said. “I even went on official visits, you know, to Division II, Division III schools. And I just was telling them like, ‘Hey, like, this was my plan. If that doesn’t work out, I would seriously consider y’all.’”

At Fork Union, he said he led the team in rebounds and by the end of the year, the Division I offers rolled in. Smith said he had 12 or 13.

His sights were on two schools: Western Kentucky and UNC Greensboro.

“I was researching Western Kentucky, and they offered me and I was like 90% ready to commit,” Smith said. “Something happened. I wasn’t able to take an official visit.”

So, he took a tour of UNC Greensboro and quickly knew he found his college basketball home. Everything just clicked with the Spartans.

Check off one of Smith’s list of goals from elementary school.

“I didn’t take any other official visits,” Smith said. “I just had a feeling like, ‘Hey, this is the place for me’ while I wanted to pursue my collegiate career.”

Again, Smith helped turn around a basketball program. UNC Greensboro went from 11-22 in his freshman season to a 27-8 record and an NCAA tournament appearance in his senior campaign. After his four years, Smith joined the Spartans’ 1,000-point club and as he grew into a leader.

Along the way, Smith earned both undergraduate and master’s degrees, all for free, he said.

“It exceeded my expectations,” Smith said. “I went in there with high goals and expectations for myself, personally, and collectively as a team.”

During his time at UNC Greensboro, the Spartans progressively got better. During his tenure, the team earned spots in the College Basketball Invitational and the NIT before Smith’s senior appearance in March Madness.

“It’s kind of unique,” Smith said, “to see that like something that I helped build and be a part of going on. I have a kind of impact legacy on our place in our program.”

A G-Leaguer

Post-grad, Smith was drafted to the Chicago Bulls’ NBA G-League team. He was ecstatic.

He was one level from the NBA, and he was in a training camp.

Then, he got cut.

“I did fail, but I look at those as like opportunities to learn and grow,” Smith said. “In order to be successful, you have to go through those things. You have to like fail.”

Smith headed overseas three months later. He bounced around to different countries and rehabbed an injury. That left him wondering where he could possibly end up in the long run. Iceland, the United States, Latin America?

He ended up signing in Germany — a roster spot opened up due to an injury — and Smith made the most of his opportunity. After he made his way through the system and started feeling like himself again after the injury, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he headed home.

Following a COVID-19 bubble season in Bulgaria, he found himself in position to come back and work out with more G-League teams, namely the affiliates for the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

“I just kept working,” Smith said. “Ready when my number was called, whenever my number was called, I was ready to play well, have big performances.”

Smith earned his first G-League start with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. That season, the team won the G-League championship. Last season, Smith was with the Maine Celtics, Boston’s affiliate, after the organization traded for his rights.

The general manager of the team? Jarell Christian, the former head coach at Randolph-Macon who tried to recruit Smith out of high school.

Smith added that he never ignored Christian, and he made his plan very clear.

After talking with Christian following a G-League game, he reconnected with the coach and later found himself a new home.

“That was his first trade he made as a general manager,” Smith said. “It just comes full circle.”

Coming home

After the journey through high school, college and across the world, Smith is back in Henrico, ready to show other kids what basketball is about.

He’s hosting free camps Saturday and Sunday at Henrico High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camps aren’t something new to him — in fact, it’s the opposite.

“In 2021, I hosted my first clinic,” Smith said. “I just wanted to give because I used to go to summer camps as a kid. And it was a time for me to know, like your relationship with other players in the city.”

He said he hosted a camp last summer that drew 100 kids. Now, he wants to keep giving back and show kids how someone can go from Henrico all the way to the NBA G-League.

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to do the things that I was able to do,” Smith said. “I get a chance to see the world, experience the world all through the game of basketball. Like nobody’s perfect. Like I have made mistakes before. I just think the basketball is a fun way of me connecting with them. I’m looking to teach them and inspire them, on a way, way deeper meaning and aspect.”

Smith said last year, one of his camp attendees hung up his jersey on his bedroom wall.

A parent sent him a picture of the jersey. The camper wanted to be like him.

Smith said that’s why he does this. It’s why he still plays and why he battled through all his adversity.

To inspire and to show anything is possible.

“It’s like little stuff like that, man, just really touches and inspires me and motivates me to continue to give back and pay it forward,” Smith said. “All of us as children, we dream and envision these things. Nothing is impossible.”

