After a little more than 14 months of somewhat restless retirement, renowned local basketball coach Larry Starr is returning to the sidelines as the head girls coach at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.

“This is absolutely the last stop (of his career)," said Starr, 63, speaking from his home beside his wife, Carol, on Wednesday night.

"For me, it was kind of the perfect scenario. It’s just a different type of challenge. So I’m really excited for it.”

Starr won four state championships over a 17-year career at Monacan High, where he compiled a 343-92 record.

His Chiefs teams captured five regional championships while making 10 state tournament appearances. The state titles came in 2015, '16, '17 and '20.

Starr was named region coach of the year five times and state coach of the year thrice while molding All-Metro players of the year Jordan Hodges (2021), Megan Walker (2016, 2017) and Jasmine Young (2004, 2005).

But during the 2021-22 season, his last at Monacan before stepping aside and handing the helm to former Chiefs player Leslie Bacile, a longtime assistant under Starr and a close friend who is like a daughter to him, he experienced a handful of frightening moments regarding his health.

Starr had gained a lot of weight in the years leading up to that season, a reality exacerbated by the pandemic. On a few occasions during games, he got dizzy and had to sit down.

Those instances accelerated a decision to step away that he'd known was coming. But upon retiring, he and his wife shifted heightened focus to their health, and Starr proceeded to lose 65 pounds.

And by July of 2022, he was asking Bacile if he could drive up to Lynchburg to watch her Chiefs at a summer camp at Liberty University, a proposal which she shut down immediately.

“All of a sudden I lose this weight and I’m feeling like ‘Gosh, I’m ready to coach again, I’m sorry I gave it up," Starr said as Carol chuckled in the background.

"But it’s like my friends have told me, if I hadn’t given it up, I’d never have lost the weight.

"So I guess things happen for a reason.”

Starr routinely goes out to eat with his immediate coaching tree of Leslie Bacile, her twin sister Kara, another former Chief who is currently the girls coach at Steward School, and Monacan boys coach RJ Spelsberg.

“Everybody had a team to talk about but me, so it was a little difficult," Starr said indignantly, adding that watching Spelsberg's and the Baciles' Monacan and Steward teams filled him with both immense pride and an inescapable feeling of missing out on the profession he loves.

"It was a tough year for me."

Starr still teaches at Monacan and has plenty of Chiefs players in his classes. He would come home to Carol and complain about not coaching. He enjoyed aspects of the time off and the freedom that comes with it.

But Starr was restless, and he knew exactly why.

So this spring he considered applying for open jobs like the girls teams at Mills Godwin and Glen Allen or at Benedictine, as Starr has experience coaching boys and girls.

But he didn't know if he'd be 100% committed to such high-profile opportunities, and was wary of the prospect of competing against his disciples and close friends like Spelsberg and the Bacile twins.

Then he got a call about the BSH job opening up. He's got connections at the school in the form of familiarity with head of school Tracy Hamner and athletic director Chuck Thomas. It's relatively close to home, and he loves the campus out in Powhatan.

Plus, his first-ever head coaching job was as the boys coach at Amelia Academy, in the same conference as BSH.

So though just a couple weeks prior he and Carol, who was integral to the decision-making process, had decided he was done coaching for good, Starr jumped at the opportunity.

He knows it'll be a different challenge compared to his years at Monacan, with lots of BSH student-athletes playing multiple spots. That's part of why it was the right fit at this stage of Starr's career.

His three daughters, Megan (Colonial Heights), Mallory (Colonial Heights) and Meredith (Monacan), all played for Starr and grew up on basketball.

Starr said they're all supportive of him, but also take their opportunities to poke fun. So upon learning he was returning to coaching, the family's collective response was "here we go again."

“I had pretty much made my mind up," Starr said wryly as Carol continued to chuckle in the background.

"And then boom, this came open and it was kind of a perfect scenario for me. I’m a pretty decisive person, but in this situation I was pretty indecisive until this position came open. It was like the stars aligned."

