Battle of Chester: Knights ground Skyhawks behind Jordan Branch, Ethan Minter

Drifting smoke clouds mingled with palpable animosity Thursday evening above Thomas Dale's football field, where Knights coach Kevin Tucker told senior running back Jordan Branch to put the team on his back in the storied Battle of Chester.

Branch heeded his coach's call, rumbling for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, quarterback Ethan Minter went 9 of 14 for 61 yards and a touchdown plus 78 yards and a score on the ground, and Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird 26-7 for the No. 3 Knights' third consecutive win in the 51-year-old rivalry.

"I was thinking in my head, 'Bro, they should not be on the field with us,' Branch said of his response to his coach's urging. "So I said I've got to work now, got to get in the end zone. So I did what I had to do."

Branch scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win, but Tucker said his defense pitching a second-half shutout was equally critical.