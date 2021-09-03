Battle of Chester: Knights ground Skyhawks behind Jordan Branch, Ethan Minter

Drifting smoke clouds mingled with palpable animosity Thursday evening above Thomas Dale's football field, where Knights coach Kevin Tucker told senior running back Jordan Branch to put the team on his back in the storied Battle of Chester.
Branch heeded his coach's call, rumbling for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, quarterback Ethan Minter went 9 of 14 for 61 yards and a touchdown plus 78 yards and a score on the ground, and Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird 26-7 for the No. 3 Knights' third consecutive win in the 51-year-old rivalry.
"I was thinking in my head, 'Bro, they should not be on the field with us,' Branch said of his response to his coach's urging. "So I said I've got to work now, got to get in the end zone. So I did what I had to do."
Branch scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win, but Tucker said his defense pitching a second-half shutout was equally critical.
"I challenged the defense to go ahead and put us on their backs, try to get the shutout in the second half," Tucker said. "Jordan, we need you to carry this team. You're a senior, you've been in these big-game situations. I believed in him, he took us on his back and drove us right down the field with the big offensive line pushing away."
In front of 6,000-plus onlookers for the 50th edition of a game that's been played every season since 1980 (tally is now 27-22-1 in favor of Bird), Dale (2-0) jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Minter rushed 15 yards to the house on a commanding first drive for the Knights, then found senior receiver Kyon Turner (3 rec., 32 yds) for a 23-yard strike on the ensuing drive.
But Bird (0-2) came to life behind the rugged running of back Trevor Schultz (24 carries, 100 yards), who looked dangerous any time he got the legs churning and found space. On a fourth-and-goal as halftime approached, Skyhawks quarterback Bradley Hurt found receiver Jashaun Amin on a 9-yard lofted fade and diving grab in the right corner of the end zone to make it 13-7.
That had the Bird side of the stands buzzing going into the break, and the Dale sideline shaking its heads.
Tucker said he challenged his team to "tighten up" at halftime.
"I'm proud of my team for coming back in the second half and working," Branch said. "Because we were down."
Following a rousing halftime performance from the Knights' band, the third quarter consisted of two punts, a fumble, then the decisive sequence that swung momentum firmly in Dale's corner.
Bird converted a fourth-and-4 at the Dale 20 when Hurt completed a 19-yard pass to Colin Jackson Gusti on a nifty trick play where the quarterback lined up outside and received the ball on a lateral in the backfield. But the Skyhawks were stonewalled at the 1-yard-line by the Knights defense, and turned the ball over on downs after losing 14 yards on penalties and negative plays.
Then came the hammer blow in the form of Branch and his offensive line. Dale marched 85 yards on 15 plays, 10 of them physical carries by the senior back. That took the game into the fourth quarter and the life out of the Skyhawks.
Branch lowered his shoulder and plowed into the end zone again to cap off the next drive, and kicker McKenzie Scherra nailed the extra point.
Leading the defensive surge was Knights linebacker Maddax Lee, he was all over the field and finished with 15 tackles (10 solo). Tackle Jerry Newmy had a pair of sacks. Linebacker Brandan Cammarasana and tackle Malachi Madison were in on 10 tackles apiece.
Dale AD Ricky Talman said the schools presold about 3,000 tickets between them, then sold roughly another 3,000 at the gate. The Thomas Dale student section, clad in all black, kept up chants throughout the contest. "Run him over Jordan!" or similar encouragements were frequent.
Aside from Amin's touchdown, a few chunk runs by Schultz and the trick play, it was mostly groans on the Bird side of the stands. Hurt, a sophomore, threw some pretty balls and finished 8 of 23 for 111 yards. Receiver Xavier Carpentar was the primary target, he caught four passes for 67 yards.
"It's another step in the right direction," Tucker said of the significance of the victory for his program. "Defense, man, they're playing really good football right now, and they're 'gon carry us, and I knew that at the beginning of the season, that they were going to have to carry us through until the offense really got into true form."
The third-ranked Knights will host No. 9 Hermitage next week in an intriguing Top 10 matchup made all the more interesting by the fact that the Panthers have had two games postponed already and have yet to take the field.
L.C. Bird 0 7 0 0 - 7
Thomas Dale 13 0 0 13 - 26
Rushing: TD: Jordan Branch 15-74, Ethan Minter 11-78, Brandon Rose 7-30, Donovan Woods 1-3; LCB: Trevor Schultz 24-100, Bradley Hurt 4-8, Jashaun Amin 2-0, Alvin Townes-Fox 3-11, La'Tavion Lowe 1--7.
Receiving: TD: Kyon Turner 3-32, Donovan Woods 3-18, Jacob Seaborne 2-9, Christian Lyons 1-2; LCB: Jashaun Amin 2-16, Xavier Carpentar 4-67, Trevor Schultz 1-8, Colin Jackson Gusti 1-20.
Passing: TD: Ethan Minter 9-14-61-0; LCB: Bradley Hurt 8-23-111-0.
