Behind Beale, Douglas Freeman claims first baseball state title

LEESBURG – As keepsake pictures snapped of Douglas Freeman’s team, Jackson Beale had a grip on the state championship baseball trophy.

Why not? Freeman opened in 1954, and despite some terrific teams and players through the years, the Mavericks had not gotten their hands on the ultimate prize.

That changed on Saturday. Riding six shutout innings from Beale and a three-run first inning, Freeman claimed the Class 5 title with a 4-0 victory over rival Glen Allen at Riverside High.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” said Beale, a senior right-hander. “We’ve had great players go through this program who haven’t won it.

“It feels great to finally put [a banner] in the gym.”

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the Colonial District rivals. Beale pitched in the first two games with mixed success – an 8-4 Freeman win, a 6-4 Glen Allen win (the Jaguars won the region championship game 4-3) – and was coming off a 98-pitch effort in a state quarterfinal win on Tuesday.

Outside of two jams, he muzzled Glen Allen by moving his fastball and curveball around the strike zone. He allowed four hits and four walks while striking out five.

“Last time [against them] I didn’t really pitch as well as I’d like to,” he said. “I was just throwing too many pitches over the plate. This game I was just trying to lock in on the corners and have productive outs.”

Freeman coach Ray Moore said he didn’t know how long Beale would be able to pitch on the short rest, but he did know he would give the Mavericks an opportunity to win.

“He exceeded our expectations, like he has all year,” Moore said. “Given the circumstances and how important this game was, you can’t ask for anything more. He pitched unbelievable. He pitched like a state champion.”

Staked to a 3-0 lead, Beale faced his biggest moment in the first. Glen Allen loaded the bases with one out. Beale uncorked a pitch that went to the backstop, but catcher Carson Herod retrieved the ball and flipped to Beale covering the plate. He tagged out Ethan Brooks trying to score, then escaped with a flyout.

He retired 12 of the next 15 batters before encountering a two on, one out jam in the sixth. Beale ended the threat with a double-play grounder.

Glen Allen coach Dave Savino decided not to start ace left-hander Jaden Kinsler, who threw nearly 100 pitches on Tuesday. Freeman got to starter Ethan Hudson in the first inning after Herod led off with a single after a 10-pitch at-bat. With two outs, left-handed hitting Lee Sowers fouled two pitches sharply to right, then sent one over the head of right fielder Mitchell Bayles for a two-run double.

Charles Martin relieved Hudson, and Trey Shelton followed with a sharp one-hopper that caromed off shortstop Brooks, scoring Sowers.

Sower’s at-bat “set the tone for the day, that we were here to fight, we were here to give everything we had,” Moore said.

Kinsler entered in the seventh with one out and a runner on second. After a groundout, pinch-hitter Jonah Herbert sent a ball into the gap in right-center. Center fielder Eli Brooks and right fielder Bayles collided trying to catch it – the ball popped loose as a run scored to make it 4-0 – with both outfielders remaining on the ground for a bit. Bayles eventually came out of the game with a wrist injury, Savino said.

Ryan Bland took over for Beale in the seventh and set Glen Allen down in order, setting off a celebration near home plate.

“We wanted them to be the team that was able to set a standard and do something that’s never happened before,” Moore said. “We’ve had a lot of really, really good teams. In 2014 we lost in 10 innings in this game. We wanted them to be the team that got over the hump.”