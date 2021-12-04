Behind Demond Claiborne, King William holds off Central in Class 2 semifinals

“It’s bigger than me,” Claiborne said. “If I have to sacrifice to make a play for my team, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m all about my team.”

After Retrosi’s 27-yard field goal gave Central (11-2) a 3-0 lead, Claiborne’s first two scores (on runs of 66 and 65 yards) and successful conversions put KW (12-1) up 16-3.

It seemed just a matter of time before the Cavaliers would blow the game open, but Central refused to capitulate and evened the score before Claiborne’s third TD at 2:40 of the second quarter sent them into the break with a 22-16 lead.

“We just had to lock in, get mentally focused, and see what type of formation they were in,” said senior linebacker Aiden Schools.

“They got yards on us by good passing routes. Other than that, I think we locked down everything to the middle.”

Central quarterback Ashton Baker completed 15 of 23 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, both to his prime receiver Caleb Daugherty (9 catches, 147 yards).

“When they kept coming back with those long pass plays,” Schools said, “I got a little worried, but I knew our team would come together and we’d pull it off.”