Behind Demond Claiborne, King William holds off Central in Class 2 semifinals

WOODSTOCK — Bigger than football.
King William’s 38-29 victory over Central of Woodstock Saturday in the Class 2 semifinals was, as the 39 guys on the Cavaliers’ roster will tell you, far bigger than simply a game.
“We’re family,” said senior quarterback Jayveon Robinson as late-afternoon shadows descended upon the Falcons’ home field. “We hang out together outside of football. Those are our boys.”
On this idyllic, breezy, high-50s day in Shenandoah County, coach Scott Moore’s guys needed all the togetherness they could muster to fend off the highly motivated, relentless home team.
“We’ve all been doing this since we were little,” said Demond Claiborne, the Cavaliers’ running back nonpareil. “We can look at each other in the eye. I love these boys to death.”
Claiborne, the Tidewater District offensive player of the year, rushed 21 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Twice, he chased down Central ball carriers and denied them touchdowns. Several times, he broke up deep passes that, if completed, could have had dire consequences for the Cavaliers.
And after the Falcons’ Isaiah Dyer scored on a 1-yard run and Luciano Retrosi kicked the point-after to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 30-23 with 2:42 left in the game, he made a crucial recovery of the ensuing onside kick.
“It’s bigger than me,” Claiborne said. “If I have to sacrifice to make a play for my team, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m all about my team.”
After Retrosi’s 27-yard field goal gave Central (11-2) a 3-0 lead, Claiborne’s first two scores (on runs of 66 and 65 yards) and successful conversions put KW (12-1) up 16-3.
It seemed just a matter of time before the Cavaliers would blow the game open, but Central refused to capitulate and evened the score before Claiborne’s third TD at 2:40 of the second quarter sent them into the break with a 22-16 lead.
“We just had to lock in, get mentally focused, and see what type of formation they were in,” said senior linebacker Aiden Schools.
“They got yards on us by good passing routes. Other than that, I think we locked down everything to the middle.”
Central quarterback Ashton Baker completed 15 of 23 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, both to his prime receiver Caleb Daugherty (9 catches, 147 yards).
“When they kept coming back with those long pass plays,” Schools said, “I got a little worried, but I knew our team would come together and we’d pull it off.”
Claiborne’s fourth TD, the final play of a 98-yard drive that began with Schools recovering a Central fumble in the red zone, and Robinson’s points-after sent KW ahead 30-16 at 5:54 of the third quarter.
After Dyer’s TD closed the gap to seven and KW thwarted the onside-kick attempt, Claiborne ripped off a 59-yard run to the 1. Robinson scored on the next play, then connected with Kavontay Hayes to put KW up 38-23 with 2:18 remaining.
“We know they’re going to get behind us and tote the rock,” said P.J. Holmes, a 6-foot-6, 347-pound two-way lineman, of the contributions of the big guys who clear the way for Claiborne and Robinson. “We just have to do our assignments and help us get to the next level.”
The high-octane teams combined for 909 yards of offense.
Central accounted for 445 (299 passing, 146 rushing) and 16 first downs. King William amassed 464 (378 rushing, 86 passing) and 10 first downs.
The Cavaliers face Graham (Bluefield) for the state title at noon Saturday at Salem City Stadium.
“When you get these opportunities, you have to make the most of them,” said Moore, a 1986 King William graduate and all-state lineman in his second season coaching at his alma mater.
“You can say, ‘Grab the brass ring,’ but we haven’t grabbed it yet. That’s next week.”
King William 8 14 8 8 — 38
Central 3 13 0 13 — 29
Cent — FG Retrosi 27
KW — Claiborne 66 run (J. Robinson run)
KW — Claiborne 65 run (Hayes pass from J. Robinson)
Cent — Forbes 1 run (kick failed)
Cent — Daugherty 27 pass from Baker (Retrosi kick)
KW — Claiborne 15 run (run failed)
KW — Claiborne 12 run (J. Robinson run)
Cent — Dyer 2 run (Retrosi kick)
KW — J. Robinson 1 run (Hayes pass from J. Robinson)
Cent — Daugherty 16 pass from Baker (run failed)
RUSHING
KW — Claiborne 21-313, J. Robinson 11-71, Wade 1-minus 6; Cent — Dyer 14-81, Forbes 13-52, Baker 6-23, J. Walters 10minus 1, Daugherty 3-minus 9.
PASSING
KW — J. Robinson 3-8-86-0-0; Cent — Baker 15-23-299-2-1
RECEIVING
KW — T. Robinson 1-49, Southern 1-19, Hayes 1-18; Cent — Daugherty 9-147, Retrosi 1-55, B. Walters 1-42, J. Walters 2-33, Dyer 2-22.