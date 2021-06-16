Behind Hulver's winner, Monacan reaches state tournament with win over Hanover

Four minutes into the game, Woodson put the Chiefs up 1-0, using a burst of speed to cut past her defender and create shooting space.

Woodson got on the end of countless through balls as the game progressed, creating one-on-one chances with Hanover goalie Tallulah Miller. Woodson nearly beat Miller in the final five minutes, but the goalie stood tall to deny the Monacan forward.

“Unfortunately it was just that one that went [in],” Yazinski said. “We thought we could’ve had a couple more but again, their goalie [Miller] is phenomenal, she’s top-class.”

At one point, moments after Woodson had danced through a crowd of defenders and fired a left-footed shot just over the net at the end, a Hanover parent screamed from the stands to double-team or triple- team Woodson. But the remark was without avail. Woodson continued to pose a threat for the remainder of the game, though she didn’t score again after her fourth-minute goal.

Clayton, who scored a team-high 12 goals in 2019, used her strength to take the ball away from Hanover’s defenders repeatedly. Clayton and Woodson linked up frequently too, as Monacan controlled most of the possession.