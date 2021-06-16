Behind Hulver's winner, Monacan reaches state tournament with win over Hanover

With the score 1-1 and less than a minute remaining in the regional final on Wednesday night, Monacan’s Maci Hulver took two right-footed touches and created shooting space off a throw-in.
From outside the 18-yard box, she launched a powerful, low shot, one she later said she didn’t think would go in. But Hulver had struck the ball perfectly with her laces — something coach Brian Yazinski said he reiterated to his team throughout the game — and her shot rippled the bottom left corner. The goal lifted Monacan to a 2-1 road win over Hanover, the Class 4, Region 4B title and a spot in the state championship bracket.
“We just had so many shots and attempts and it wasn’t connecting, and finally at the end for it to connect, it was just amazing,” Hulver said.
After a plethora of chances from the Monacan attack that starred forwards Sydney Clayton and Olivia Woodson, Hulver made the defining play. Teammates mobbed the senior midfielder in celebration as the final whistle blew, lifting her onto their shoulders and then cheering as Hulver raised the regional trophy.
“A lifelong memory,” Hulver said.
Monacan’s path to the championship was stressful, Woodson said, and included a 3-2 overtime win over Chancellor in the semifinals. The sophomore forward laughed as she said she was glad Wednesday’s game didn’t require overtime. “It would’ve been much more stressful,” she said.
Four minutes into the game, Woodson put the Chiefs up 1-0, using a burst of speed to cut past her defender and create shooting space.
Woodson got on the end of countless through balls as the game progressed, creating one-on-one chances with Hanover goalie Tallulah Miller. Woodson nearly beat Miller in the final five minutes, but the goalie stood tall to deny the Monacan forward.
“Unfortunately it was just that one that went [in],” Yazinski said. “We thought we could’ve had a couple more but again, their goalie [Miller] is phenomenal, she’s top-class.”
At one point, moments after Woodson had danced through a crowd of defenders and fired a left-footed shot just over the net at the end, a Hanover parent screamed from the stands to double-team or triple- team Woodson. But the remark was without avail. Woodson continued to pose a threat for the remainder of the game, though she didn’t score again after her fourth-minute goal.
Clayton, who scored a team-high 12 goals in 2019, used her strength to take the ball away from Hanover’s defenders repeatedly. Clayton and Woodson linked up frequently too, as Monacan controlled most of the possession.
“Olivia and Sydney… the amount of running they did, the amount of shots [they] had together, without them we would not be where they are today,” Hulver said.
Despite a strong attacking presence and a majority of the game’s chances, Monacan entered halftime tied after a defensive blunder led to a penalty kick that Hanover freshman Ava Olson scored. In the second half, Hanover fired a handful of long-range efforts, but Monacan’s defense held the game at 1-1 and prevented the Hawks from finding the game-winner.
“This defensive group has been outstanding all year, and they did the same thing today,” Yazinski said.
For Hulver, who estimates she missed seven shots on goal before scoring, she said shooting struggles had been present for the team all season. But when the ball eventually came to her, she was ready.
“We focus on a lot of shooting [at practice],” Hulver said. “It really paid off and worked.”