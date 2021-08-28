Behind Quentin Johnson's 197 yards rushing, Matoaca beats No. 9 Glen Allen

During two years at Meadowbrook, Quentin Johnson was a running back on the JV and a defensive end on the varsity.

When he transferred to Matoaca last year, Warriors coach Jay Parker saw the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Johnson as a big running back.

He ran for more than 400 yards in five games in the spring. Still, the senior was somewhat unsung – at least until Friday night.

Displaying power, elusiveness and sometimes making a lot out of a little, Johnson ran for 197 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns as visiting Matoaca beat Glen Allen 31-17.

“They’re on notice now,” Parker said.

Johnson said he always was a big running back in youth league. He worked with a personal trainer during the summer and is stronger and more mentally ready, he said.

“I wasn’t scoring a lot [in the spring],” he said. “I was just getting a lot of yards. I had to work on getting in the end zone and finishing my drives.”

The Warriors can finish with a couple of big backs. Senior Cameron Johnson is 6-0, 210 pounds. He had 62 yards on seven carries and scored as the Warriors amassed 287 yards on the ground.