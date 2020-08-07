Most of what you’ll hear about college football recruiting since the pandemic began is bad. Recruits can’t visit college campuses. They can’t meet coaches in person, and they can’t attend camps. That’s causing them to miss out on scholarship offers.
But, believe it or not, the pandemic has had a few positive effects on recruiting. Because kids aren’t in class or practice these days, they’re more free to correspond with college coaches.
In a normal recruiting cycle, a coach might show up at school unannounced in the middle of Algebra class. He might call while the player is busy with practice. He might text late at night after the player has gone to sleep. Coaches and recruits can quickly find themselves mired in a game of phone tag.
Some players describe recruitment as stressful and their commitment as the moment the stress evaporates from their shoulders.
It should be noted that this scenario mostly applies to the high-level recruits who already have scholarship offers, such as Highland Springs defensive back Damond Harmon, who committed to Oklahoma last weekend.
When Harmon released the list of his top five schools, his phone rang off the hook. He received upwards of 40 calls, texts and messages, some from coaches, some from media. Coaches always want to know where they stand in the recruit’s mind.
“They want to see if they’re winning the race,” Harmon said.
Since the final quarter of school was conducted at home and online, players were more free to take calls whenever they arrived and respond to messages pronto. Coaches will do whatever they need to do to track down a recruit, like sending Twitter and Instagram messages, said former Virginia Tech assistant Zohn Burden. Getting a hold of a teenager who’s fielding calls from a dozen other coaches can be a challenge, but developing a relationship is paramount.
Burden held a camp last month at Hermitage High School for players to perform drills on tape and build their recruiting resumes.
For Harmon, a weird thing happened when COVID arrived and the pandemic shut down school: He got more offers. There were schools that hadn’t offered him yet that planned to meet him in the spring. When in-person recruiting was shut down by the NCAA, those schools threw an offer to him anyway.
“It kind of helped me,” he said of the pandemic.
Plus, with kids spending fewer hours of the day completing school work, the ones who want to be college football players are putting more of their time into conditioning and lifting. Eric McDaniels, a running back and linebacker at Hopewell, said he spent the spring working on his speed, vision and power alongside teammate and Ohio State pledge TreVeyon Henderson.
McDaniels said he’s enjoyed the nontraditional offseason in which he can focus more on his own body and less on actual practice. Not only that, he said his phone never got good reception in the Hopewell High School building. When he was completing school work at home, he could see the calls and texts coming to his phone as they happened.
But McDaniels believes that he would have gotten more offers this spring had life gone on as normal. He would have attended camps and performed in-person for coaches. His recruitment has an added wrinkle in that his primary college position has changed from running back to linebacker as he’s grown into a 6-foot-1, 245-pound frame.
Harry Lee Daniel, an assistant at Highland Springs, said the effect the pandemic is having on college recruiting is less than you might think. Yes, players are being denied chances to perform now. But mid-level recruits who don't already have offers need game film from their senior season to get those offers.
The Virginia High School League is hoping to play the football season in March and April, which would give those recruits their senior film. Players would end up committing a little later than normal, and not too much would change in the big picture.
The big question mark will come if the spring season is canceled, denying rising seniors their last season of football.
If the season is canceled, Hopewell lineman Landon Baker said, he’s going to record as much film from his drills and practice as possible, and he’s going to talk to as many coaches as often as he can and hope for the best. Baker currently has one offer, though it’s not for a scholarship, from Division III Hampden-Sydney.
If it comes to that, college coaches ultimately will watch as much film as they can and they’ll make offers from it, Burden said. They have to. But seeing high school players in more limited environments could lead to mistakes – coaches offering players who ultimately won’t be a good fit for their teams.
“If I’m a kid,” Burden said, “I’m trying to find as many ways as I can to get film right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.