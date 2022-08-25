Benedictine basketball coach Matt Murrer departs after one season, succeeded by assistant Corey Bradt

Benedictine assistant basketball coach and former J.R. Tucker coach Corey Bradt will take over the Cadets program on an interim basis following the departure of alumnus and former head coach Matt Murrer.

Benedictine Schools of Richmond AD Fran Pochily confirmed the move Thursday. Bradt joined the Cadets staff as an assistant to Murrer, who took the head coaching job in June 2021.

Pochily said Bradt will hold the interim tag for the 2022-23 season, after which the school plans to open a search to fill the position.

Murrer, the president and owner of local youth sports club RockIt Sports, is a Class of 2003 Benedictine alumnus and 1,000-point scorer who captained the Cadets to a VISAA title in ‘03.

Pochily said Murrer "is stepping away so he can focus on his business."

A water main break in early August flooded several businesses and homes in the Lakeside and Laurel area of Henrico, including RockIt Sports, which closed and had to cancel camps that week. Pochily said Murrer's decision to step away is tied to the damage inflicted from the flooding.

"He didn't feel like he was going to be able to give the time to the boys that they really deserve because he has all that stuff going on," Pochily said.

"We're sad to see him go, but understand that he has to make that tough decision."

Murrer took over for Mark Royster, an assistant for more than 20 years before he became head coach in 2018. Royster stepped down in June 2021.

Pochily said the program's main focus now is what's best for its student-athletes, and Bradt has since joining excelled at establishing relationships with his players, which made him the right candidate for the job.

"All the way down to our freshman and JV teams we have wonderful coaches in place. So we're excited, even though this is unforeseen, to be able to have the continuity is great for the boys."

"We're looking forward to continuing to have coaches here that, like Matt did, put the students first, teach them life lessons, all those big picture things that our morals and values are based on. We're looking forward to having great people like that, and I'm confident Corey is one of those people for this year and he'll be able to step in pretty seamlessly."