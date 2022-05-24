 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benedictine D-lineman, top recruit Joel Starlings commits to North Carolina

  • 0
20210321_SPO_BENEDICTINE_SA

Benedictine player Joel Starlings (85) sits on the bench after suffering a leg injury during a football game on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Christopherâ€™s School in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

After originally verbally committing to Michigan this past November, Benedictine four-star (247Sports) defensive tackle Joel Starlings on Monday announced his commitment to play college football at North Carolina.

Starlings reopened his recruitment in January after Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua left to take the same position at USC. 

A 6-foot-5, 310-pounder in the Class of 2023, recruiting site Rivals.com ranks Starlings as the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country for his class and No. 4 overall in Virginia. Per 247Sports, he held offers from a bevvy of top programs including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia. 

This past season he was part of a dominant Cadets defensive line that led Benedictine to the VISAA championship game.

People are also reading…

Fellow D-lineman Terae Baldwin (2023, uncommitted) and Dylan Faniel (2022, Army) were first-team all-state honorees. Starlings, who finished the season with 76 tackles (14 solo), three sacks, eight tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, made the second team.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News