Benedictine D-lineman, top recruit Joel Starlings commits to North Carolina

After originally verbally committing to Michigan this past November, Benedictine four-star (247Sports) defensive tackle Joel Starlings on Monday announced his commitment to play college football at North Carolina.

Starlings reopened his recruitment in January after Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua left to take the same position at USC.

A 6-foot-5, 310-pounder in the Class of 2023, recruiting site Rivals.com ranks Starlings as the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country for his class and No. 4 overall in Virginia. Per 247Sports, he held offers from a bevvy of top programs including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.

This past season he was part of a dominant Cadets defensive line that led Benedictine to the VISAA championship game.

Fellow D-lineman Terae Baldwin (2023, uncommitted) and Dylan Faniel (2022, Army) were first-team all-state honorees. Starlings, who finished the season with 76 tackles (14 solo), three sacks, eight tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, made the second team.