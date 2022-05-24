Benedictine D-lineman, top recruit Joel Starlings commits to North Carolina

After originally verbally committing to Michigan this past November, Benedictine four-star (247Sports) defensive tackle Joel Starlings on Monday announced his commitment to play college football at North Carolina.
1000% COMMITTED!!!!!! Recruitment shut down, thanks to everybody who took a chance on me! no interviews will be done at this time. pic.twitter.com/RwxHf3qWdp— GЯIM RΣΛPΣЯ (@JoelStarlings) May 23, 2022
Starlings reopened his recruitment in January after Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua left to take the same position at USC.
#respectmydecision 🧎🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/KtnVAlsHKR— GЯIM RΣΛPΣЯ (@JoelStarlings) January 17, 2022
A 6-foot-5, 310-pounder in the Class of 2023, recruiting site Rivals.com ranks Starlings as the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country for his class and No. 4 overall in Virginia. Per 247Sports, he held offers from a bevvy of top programs including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.
This past season he was part of a dominant Cadets defensive line that led Benedictine to the VISAA championship game.
People are also reading…
Fellow D-lineman Terae Baldwin (2023, uncommitted) and Dylan Faniel (2022, Army) were first-team all-state honorees. Starlings, who finished the season with 76 tackles (14 solo), three sacks, eight tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, made the second team.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim