Benedictine D-lineman, top recruit Joel Starlings verbally commits to Michigan

Michigan beat the Buckeyes 42-27, the first win for coach Jim Harbaugh against his program's fiercest rival. A 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior, Starlings is rated as a four-star recruit (247Sports) and the No. 27 defensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2023. He helped lead the Cadets to the VISAA championship this season.

"First off I would like to thank God for the gifts he instilled in me in doing what I love to do, play football," Starlings wrote in his announcement on Twitter.

"I would like to thank my coaches and the whole Benedictine family for giving me the chance to play for y'all. Last but not least I would like to thank my loving family for inspiring me and believing in me from start to finish. Today I will be achieving one of my goals by committing to play football and furthering my education. There's still more work to be done to get where I want to go. On that note, for the next 3 to 4 years I will be attending the University of Michigan. #GoBlue."