Benedictine defeats Carmel in VISAA boys basketball showdown

The second half was a couple of minutes old and moving along quite swimmingly for Benedictine Wednesday night when Davin Cosby picked off a Carmel School pass near the midline and suddenly found himself alone in the open court.

With no Wildcat defender to impede his progress, the multi-talented, 6-5 junior headed directly toward the basket, elevated well above the rim, and convincingly sent a two-handed dunk through the net to the utter delight of the Cadet faithful in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion.

“He (the dribbler) made a pass to a teammate,” Cosby explained following the Cadets’ 74-64 victory. “I was in the pocket for the steal. On the fast break, I saw the light. It was show time.”

Up until that point, much of the Cadets’ play might qualify as show time, for Cosby’s highlight-reel moment put his guys ahead 44-24 and had the visitors from Ruther Glen scrambling to keep up.

The situation was about to change.

From that juncture two minutes into the third quarter, Carmel, ranked No. 6 in VISAA Division III, outscored Benedictine 16-11 to close to 55-40 entering the fourth.

While the 15-point cushion seemed comfortable, the Wildcats were gaining confidence and momentum, finding their rhythm, and refusing to go away quietly.

“We definitely had to watch them coming back and not get lackadaisical,” said Jaden Daughtry, a 6-5 senior who scored 18 points.

“They’re a team of runs. Once they get hot, there’s really no slowing them down.”

For the first 18 minutes of the game, it was the Cadets, ranked No. 6 in both VISAA Division I and the Times-Dispatch Top 10, who lit up the Wildcats with a series of runs.

After falling behind early, they outscored Carmel 12-5 during a four-minute stretch to end the first quarter ahead 14-10, then used a passionately-played man-to-man, a 17-8 rebounding edge, and a 20-7 blitz over a six-minute span to take a 38-21 advantage into the break.

“We were running the plays, locking our man up, and getting turnovers on defense,” Daughtry said. “Defense turned into offense for us.

“We definitely thought this would be an easy win. We can’t let our foot off the gas with them. You’ve got to come out and keep punching them in the mouth (figuratively speaking, of course). If you don’t, they’ll keep coming back.”

In the first four minutes of the final period, Carmel outscored Benedictine 12-6 including an NBA-range 3-pointer by Christian Brown from the left wing that cut the Wildcats’ deficit to single digits (61-52).

“We played hard and shared the ball fairly well for the first two-and-a-half quarters,” said Benedictine coach Matt Murrer. “Then, we let up a little bit, but that’s a good growth opportunity, a good learning experience, for us.

“We’ll use this as a reminder moving forward. Hey, we can’t be satisfied and complacent. We have to continue to play for four quarters.”

Except for a moment in the closing seconds when Stacy Byrd’s stickback enabled the visitors to close to eight points, the Cadets held fast, wrested the momentum when Daughtry forced a turnover and scored on a dunk for a 70-56 lead 1:50 from the end, then hit their free throws (4-of-4) down the stretch.

“Their point guard (Ruben McEachern) pushed the ball well,” said Cosby, who scored 24 points. “We were lazy getting back on defense, and they were just hitting.”

But were the Cadets ever concerned that this one might slip away?

“No, sir,” Cosby replied with a smile. “No worries. No worries at all.”

Carmel………………10 11 19 24 -- 64

Benedictine……….14 24 17 19 -- 74

Carmel (11-16) – C. Brown 5, Berete 8, McEachern 13, A. Brown 20, Samuel 4, Harley 2, Isler 0, Bird 8, Richard 4. Totals: 25 7-10 64

Benedictine (19-4) – Cosby 24, Daughtry 18, Curry 6, Winstead 6, Toulson 3, Hughes 15, Johnson 2, Puccinelli 0, Thompson 0. Totals: 28 14-21 74