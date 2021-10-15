Benedictine defense holds its ground against Collegiate

In a Friday afternoon game at Collegiate, Benedictine exploded into a 21-0 lead through the first half.
Then the Cougars (3-4) got on the board with less than two minutes left until intermission. Then nothing, for either team.
So the credit for the 21-7 win came easily to Cadets coach Gregg Lilly: “Offense got us the lead, defense won the game for us.”
Collegiate quarterback Owen Fallon, who is capable of putting up big numbers, was capped at 156 yards passing — 78 of those came from a single play where a long pass gave sophomore running back L.J. Booker plenty of room to maneuver his way into the end zone.
Senior defensive tackle Dylan Faniel led the Cadets attack on Fallon, finishing the game with four sacks.
Joel Starlings and Zion Hunter added two more sacks, with the latter breaking through the line during the Cougars’ penultimate drive with only yards left until the end zone. Along with T.J. Baldwin's performance, Lilly said he was happy with his defensive line’s play.
“Our regular guys who have been making plays were good today,” Lilly said. “We’ve come to expect that from them, and our coaching staff has those guys ready to play every week.”
Offensively, Benedictine is still having a bit of an identity crisis.
Quarterback Wes Buleza found receiver Leon Haughton twice in the first quarter, then back Xavier Mears ran for the final Cadet score in the second quarter.
Eddie Jackson made an interception off a trick play that saw Hayden Rollison looking to pass for the Cougars. That put the ball back in the Cadets' hands, and the clock ran out on the homestanding Cougars.
“We made some good plays early and capitalized,” Lilly said. “… We just didn’t finish drives, and that’s been our issue all season.”
Buleza went 13 of 24 for 109 yards through the air, and fellow QB Tage Plageman carried eight times for 14 yards. Mears finished with 78 yards on eight carries, while fellow back Leo Boehling rushed 19 times for 81 yards. Haughton led receivers with 72 yards on seven catches.
Fallon finished with 191 all-purpose yards for Collegiate. Booker had 99 yards receiving.
The win was a significant one, both for local bragging rights — the ever-present Cadets student section made this known throughout the game, and made its way onto the field after the game to celebrate with its team — and to prepare the teams for the playoffs.
While the Cadets (4-3) tipped over .500 with the win, the Cougars’ third straight loss sent them down to 3-4. Collegiate is next set to host Fork Union (2-3 ahead of its Saturday afternoon game against Trinity Episcopal).
Benedictine will travel to Wheaton, Md., to face the Avalon School (4-2) next week. After that, there are only two more regular-season games for Lilly to figure out some important pieces of his team.
“We just have to figure out who we are and what we do well,” Lilly said.
Benedictine 14 7 0 0 — 21
Collegiate 0 7 0 0 — 7
BEN: Haughton 2 pass from Buleza (Lee Seigler kick)
BEN: Haughton 34 pass from Buleza (Lee Seigler kick)
BEN: Mears 28 run (Lee Seigler kick)
COL: Booker 78 pass from Fallon (Brennan kick)
Rushing: BEN — Leo Boehling 19-81, Xavier Mears 15-78, Tage Plageman 8-14, Wes Buleza 3-8; COL — Owen Fallon 11-35, Donovan Williams 5-28
Passing: BEN — Wes Buleza 13-24-109-1; COL — Owen Fallon 12-23-156
Receiving: BEN — Leon Haughton 7-72, Darryl Edmonds 1-12, Lucca Puccinelli 1-11, Xavier Mears 2-7, Freddy Barber 1-3; COL — L.J. Booker 5-99, Krystian Williams 1-21, Ben Street 2-15, Bobby Marlatt 1-6