Benedictine defense holds its ground against Collegiate

Quarterback Wes Buleza found receiver Leon Haughton twice in the first quarter, then back Xavier Mears ran for the final Cadet score in the second quarter.

Eddie Jackson made an interception off a trick play that saw Hayden Rollison looking to pass for the Cougars. That put the ball back in the Cadets' hands, and the clock ran out on the homestanding Cougars.

“We made some good plays early and capitalized,” Lilly said. “… We just didn’t finish drives, and that’s been our issue all season.”

Buleza went 13 of 24 for 109 yards through the air, and fellow QB Tage Plageman carried eight times for 14 yards. Mears finished with 78 yards on eight carries, while fellow back Leo Boehling rushed 19 times for 81 yards. Haughton led receivers with 72 yards on seven catches.

Fallon finished with 191 all-purpose yards for Collegiate. Booker had 99 yards receiving.

The win was a significant one, both for local bragging rights — the ever-present Cadets student section made this known throughout the game, and made its way onto the field after the game to celebrate with its team — and to prepare the teams for the playoffs.