Benedictine defensive line helps Cadets end St. Christopher's unbeaten season in VISAA semifinal

Leo Boehling had a pair of 5-yard TD runs in the second and third quarters, and Tate Plageman tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Khamari Veney with 8:38 to go in the fourth to give Benedictine the final margin.

”We faced a lot of adversity early, started with a 1-3 record,” said Benedictine receiver Leon Haughton of the turnaround for the Cadets, now winners of six straight since that Week 4 loss to St. Chris.

”Now we’ve won six in a row and to come back, beat the team that beat us and overcome the adversity, it’s a great feeling. But the job isn’t finished.”

St. Chris was held to 154 yards and eight first downs. Star receiver Andre Greene Jr. was blanketed with double-coverage all afternoon and managed just one receptions for 4 yards.

A couple thousand attendees packed the stands, lined the fences and watched from back yards at Knowles Field on a brisk autumn afternoon in Richmond’s West End. A green Benedictine flag flew above the Cadets’ sideline, and their always raucous student section gained volume throughout the contest as their defense slowly suffocated the Saints offense and quieted the red-clad St. Christopher’s students.