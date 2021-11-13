Benedictine defensive line 'steps up' as Cadets end St. Christopher's unbeaten season in VISAA semifinal

The Benedictine student section had earned it.
Six weeks ago, jubilant St. Christopher’s students stormed the Cadets’ field at Bobby Ross Stadium after the Saints beat their bitter rivals 14-7 on their way to a 10-0 regular season and the top seed in the VISAA playoffs.
But Saturday, the No. 4 seed Cadets flipped the script and returned the favor, their exuberant green-clad supporters spilling onto the Saints’ Knowles Field after Benedictine (7-3) rode a stifling defensive effort to a 28-14 victory to earn a berth in the VISAA championship game.
David Ngendakuriyo carried into the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Cadets an early 7-0 lead. But St. Chris responded with a pair of Nikkos Kovanes TD runs to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
From that point, the Benedictine defense pitched a shutout, led by linemen TJ Baldwin (7 tackles, a half-sack); Joel Starlings (5 tackles, sack) and Dylan Faniel (3 tackles, a half-sack).
”Preparation,” Faniel said when asked how his defense shut down the typically high-powered Saints attack. “We prepared all week, coach drew up a good scheme for us, then we just had to come play. We knew the task ahead, it was a big rivalry, they had us the first game. They thought they had [our] D-line’s number, but we got after them today. Secondary showed up big too.”
Leo Boehling had a pair of 5-yard TD runs in the second and third quarters, and Tate Plageman tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Khamari Veney with 8:38 to go in the fourth to give Benedictine the final margin.
”We faced a lot of adversity early, started with a 1-3 record,” said Benedictine receiver Leon Haughton of the turnaround for the Cadets, now winners of six straight since that Week 4 loss to St. Chris.
”Now we’ve won six in a row and to come back, beat the team that beat us and overcome the adversity, it’s a great feeling. But the job isn’t finished.”
St. Chris was held to 154 yards and eight first downs. Star receiver Andre Greene Jr. was blanketed with double-coverage all afternoon and managed just one receptions for 4 yards.
A couple thousand attendees packed the stands, lined the fences and watched from back yards at Knowles Field on a brisk and blustery autumn afternoon in Richmond’s West End. A green Benedictine flag whirled about above the Cadets’ sideline, and their always raucous student section gained volume throughout the contest as their defense slowly suffocated the Saints offense and quieted the red-clad St. Christopher’s students.
”Good team effort, everybody played well,” said Cadets coach Greg Lilly of his defense’s stifling performance. “We knew we had or hands full, but the kids did a great job preparing all week. We’re pretty good too on defense, our defensive line, I’d love to see if there’s anybody in the area as good. And I don’t think there is. Our defensive line does a great job and they stepped up today.”
Offensively, Lilly said he was particularly proud of Plageman, who completed 8 of 12 attempts for 120 yards and a score while rushing 14 times for 54 yards.
”It’s two really good football teams,” Lilly said of Benedictine’s rivalry with St. Chris, praising Saints coach Lance Clelland. “The level of private school football is good.”
On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 seed Trinity Episcopal (7-3) scored 28 unanswered points to cap a 35-14 road victory over No. 2 St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes. The Titans, who beat Benedictine 27-13 in the first week of the season, will host the Cadets at Aycock Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. in an all-Richmond area VISAA title game.
Benedictine 7 7 7 7 — 28
St. Christopher’s 14 0 0 0 — 14
Ben — Ngendakuriyo 5 run (Seigler kick)
STC — Kovanes 3 run (Slokker kick)
STC — Kovanes 24 run (Slokker kick)
Ben — Boehling 5 run (Seigler kick)
Ben — Boehling 5 run (Seigler kick)
Ben — Veney 34 pass from Plageman (Seigler kick)
RUSHING
Ben — Plageman 14-54, Ngendakuriyo 11-46, Boehling 13-40, Mears 10-25; STC — Kovanes 11-78, Zollar 1-17, Hendrick 2-4, Sullivan 1--2, Powell 7--4.
PASSING
Ben — Plageman 8-12-120-1-1; STC — Powell 7-28-80-0-1.
RECEIVING
Ben — Moore 3-20, Veney 2-43, Haughton 2-33, Edmonds 1-24; STC — Grant 2-41, Kovanes 2-25, Sullivan 1-6, Davis 1-4, Greene 1-4.
