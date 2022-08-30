 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Benedictine defensive lineman Terae Baldwin commits to UR

  • 0

Benedictine senior defensive lineman Terae Baldwin announced last week that he has committed to the University of Richmond.

The 6-foot 285-pounder was a first-team all-state pick last season in VISAA Division I.

Benedictine coach Greg Lilly said Baldwin is strong and “plays with great leverage and is quick as a cat.”

Baldwin also had an offer from VMI and some Division II schools, according to his Twitter page. Lilly said if Baldwin was a couple of inches taller, he may have gotten Power Five offers.

“His film jumps out at you because he’s so good,” Lilly said. “He’s a hard-working kid who has made tremendous academic strides here, so I’m happy to see him go to UR. He’s a kid who’s loved on this campus … ”

Baldwin, a captain this year, has started since he was a freshman.

People are also reading…

“When he got here was probably a little heavier than [285], and he’s really gotten himself in shape and he’s gotten himself moving, running, playing faster these last two years,” Lilly said.

804Varsity logo

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News