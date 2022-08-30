Benedictine defensive lineman Terae Baldwin commits to UR

Benedictine senior defensive lineman Terae Baldwin announced last week that he has committed to the University of Richmond.

The 6-foot 285-pounder was a first-team all-state pick last season in VISAA Division I.

Benedictine coach Greg Lilly said Baldwin is strong and “plays with great leverage and is quick as a cat.”

Baldwin also had an offer from VMI and some Division II schools, according to his Twitter page. Lilly said if Baldwin was a couple of inches taller, he may have gotten Power Five offers.

“His film jumps out at you because he’s so good,” Lilly said. “He’s a hard-working kid who has made tremendous academic strides here, so I’m happy to see him go to UR. He’s a kid who’s loved on this campus … ”

Baldwin, a captain this year, has started since he was a freshman.

“When he got here was probably a little heavier than [285], and he’s really gotten himself in shape and he’s gotten himself moving, running, playing faster these last two years,” Lilly said.