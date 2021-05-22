Benedictine falls behind early, but rallies to win state baseball title

A little past the midpoint of the season, after getting beat 14-2 and 9-1 by St. Christopher’s and Miller in back-to-back games, Benedictine baseball coach Sean Ryan noticed a change in the demeanor of his team.
“I think over the past few weeks we’ve gotten punched a few times, and … we absorbed the punches and we’d keep playing hard,” he said.
The Cadets absorbed more on Saturday night. Falling behind unbeaten St. Christopher’s 5-1 after an inning, Benedictine rallied and claimed the VISAA Division I state final with an 8-7 victory at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.
The Cadets pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch. Reliever Daniel Lingle made that stand up in the bottom of the inning, getting a lineout with a man aboard for the final out and giving Benedictine its second consecutive state title and third in four seasons (teams didn’t play last spring because of the pandemic).
“I’m thrilled because we were not a very good hitting team for the first half of the year,” Ryan said. “We were hitting about .235 as a team around the midway point, and worse, we were just giving away at-bats.
“After being humbled by St. Christopher’s and Miller, I think the players realized we had to make some changes. And the at-bats got better and better, and we were just tougher outs.”
These teams have combined to win the past four state titles – Benedictine in 2017, ’19 and this year, St. Christopher’s in 2018.
The Saints were 22-0-1 going into the championship game. Ryan said the earlier drubbing “snowballed quickly on us in part because they’re the best team in the state. That’s a relentless team.”
The Cadets (19-6), though, showed similar qualities by winning their final 11 games.
“We came out here with a different mindset,” said Benedictine’s Derrell Fletcher, whose pinch-hit, three-run double off the left field wall in the fourth inning helped the Cadets take a 6-5 lead.
“We got behind, and we never let up.”
The aces for both teams – St. Christopher’s Harrison Coble and Benedictine’s Jay Woolfolk – were pitching on three days rest and struggled throughout.
Woolfolk went four innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks. He hit three batters and struck out six.
Coble went 3 2/3 innings, yielding six runs on seven hits and two walks. He hit two batters.
Benedictine struck in the first inning on Woolfolk’s infield single and stolen base, and Henry Dolan’s RBI single.
But Woolfolk hit the first two batters he faced, walked Carter Schmitt and gave up a two-run single to Coble. Bradley Garner made it 5-1 by slugging a three-run homer to left field.
The Cadets got a run back in the third on Woolfolk’s double, stolen base and an RBI groundout by Corey Adams. A four-run fourth, fueled by Fletcher’s pinch-hit double, gave them the lead.
Fletcher is a spot starter at catcher, first and pitcher.
“He does a little bit of everything,” Ryan said. “He’s an example of the guys who made some changes. He worked on his swing a little bit. His batting practice has been much more productive, and he’s had better at-bats when he’s gotten his opportunities.”
St. Christopher’s regained the lead in the fourth on Schmitt’s RBI double and an RBI single by Pete Bell.
Woolfolk tied the game in the fifth with a two-out, infield RBI single. Singles in the seventh by Jackson Cray and Nick Neighbors – both off outfielder’s gloves after long runs – set up the winning run.
Woolfolk had three hits, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Neighbors had three hits for Benedictine. Schmitt, Coble, Garner and Pete Bell (RBI) each had two hits for St. Christopher’s.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd