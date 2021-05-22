Benedictine falls behind early, but rallies to win state baseball title

A little past the midpoint of the season, after getting beat 14-2 and 9-1 by St. Christopher’s and Miller in back-to-back games, Benedictine baseball coach Sean Ryan noticed a change in the demeanor of his team.

“I think over the past few weeks we’ve gotten punched a few times, and … we absorbed the punches and we’d keep playing hard,” he said.

The Cadets absorbed more on Saturday night. Falling behind unbeaten St. Christopher’s 5-1 after an inning, Benedictine rallied and claimed the VISAA Division I state final with an 8-7 victory at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

The Cadets pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch. Reliever Daniel Lingle made that stand up in the bottom of the inning, getting a lineout with a man aboard for the final out and giving Benedictine its second consecutive state title and third in four seasons (teams didn’t play last spring because of the pandemic).

“I’m thrilled because we were not a very good hitting team for the first half of the year,” Ryan said. “We were hitting about .235 as a team around the midway point, and worse, we were just giving away at-bats.