Benedictine generates six turnovers, blocked kick in victory over Collegiate

Collegiate quarterback Jack Callaghan was flushed out of the pocket several times on Friday and had to make haste toward the sideline.

That’s because in pursuit at various times were defensive linemen T.J. Baldwin (6-foot-1, 285 pounds), Jacob Moore (6-2, 270), Joel Starlings (6-4, 300) and linebacker Henry Berling (6-1, 215).

“We love to chase,” Baldwin said. “If you don’t finish plays, what are you doing? It shows we condition at the end of practice.”

What it showed against Collegiate was a defense that likely will make the Cadets a contender again in the VISAA, Division I playoffs. Benedictine, which lost to Trinity Episcopal in the VISAA championship game in overtime last year, generated six turnovers – three interceptions and three fumbles -- and got a blocked kick/recovery for a touchdown from JeJuan Hutchins in a 45-14 victory over the visiting Cougars.

The No. 10 Cadets (5-2) lost 21-7 in their opener to Trinity, which has established itself as the team to beat in the VISAA. That’s the most points Benedictine has yielded this season.

Baldwin, Starlings and Moore give Benedictine three college-caliber players up front. Baldwin has committed to Richmond. Starlings has committed to North Carolina. Moore has an offer from Chattanooga.

Benedictine coach Greg Lilly said if Baldwin was a little taller, he’d be an FBS recruit.

“I’d love to see if there is a better defensive lineman in the state,” he said.

“The three guys up front do a good job, and it allows us to be able to get some free runners so [linebackers Berling and John Garbett] can make some plays. You saw Henry make a bunch of plays in the backfield, and then John had the big interception for us.”

Callaghan is just a sophomore and seems to have a high-level college future ahead of him. He was 17 of 37 or 165 yards and threw touchdowns to Elijah Petty and Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech recruit).

But the Cadets harassed him frequently, and interceptions by Garbett, Khamari Veney and Addison Gosline led to TDs.

Counting sacks, Collegiate (3-4) had 26 yards rushing.

“Four years, these are my guys,” said Baldwin, a senior who recovered one of the fumbles. “We’re a family out there. It’s more than just a defense.”

Benedictine got 94 yards rushing from Leo Boehling and 40 from Ryker Cook, but it was big pass plays from quarterback Wes Buleza to his receivers that got the Cadets rolling offensively.

On the play after Veney’s interception, Buleza connected with Riley Roarty on a 32-yard TD that made it 10-0. On the second play of the second half, Buleza found Roarty for a 76-yard TD. His third TD pass went to Luca Puccinelli for 22 yards.

Buleza finished 11 of 17 for 164 yards. Roarty’s two catches accounted for 108 yards.

Hayden Rollison had seven catches for 75 yards for Collegiate and was in on a lot of tackles.

“When you can stop a running game and make people one-dimensional, it makes things a lot easier,” Lilly said. “Just like if we can have more success running the football, we have a chance to be much better.”

Collegiate 0 7 0 7 -- 14

Benedictine 0 17 21 7 -- 45

Bene – FG Draucker 29

Bene – Roarty 32 pass from Buleza (Draucker kick)

Bene – Boehling 9 run (Draucker kick)

Coll – Petty 22 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Bene – Roarty 76 pass from Buleza (Draucker kick)

Bene – Hutchins recovered blocked punt in end zone (Draucker kick)

Bene – Puccinelli 22 pass from Buleza (Draucker kick)

Coll – Williams 4 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Bene – Cook 4 run (Draucker kick).