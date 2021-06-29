Benedictine hires Matt Murrer to lead basketball program

Murrer said his position at RockIt Sports does mean he’s got a “pretty good eye on the talent out there, especially in the Richmond area.” It helps that he’s been around local youth sports so much but said the two positions don’t directly correlate in terms of recruiting and scouting.

Murrer was a 6-foot-7 small forward in his playing days. He played varsity as a sophomore, and described himself as a role player that year and his junior season. His senior year, the Cadets had Vernon Hamilton, a future Clemson Tiger and pro player; Bambale Osby, a future New Mexico and Maryland player who played professionally overseas; Reid Augst, who went to UNC Asheville; Chris Harris, who went to Navy; and Murrer. Their five starters were all Division I basketball players.

Murrer could shoot from 3-point range and was “decent” off the dribble drive but didn’t feature “anything fancy,” he said. He scored points in transition, ran the floor, finished around the rim and played tough defense.

“I was surrounded by so many good players,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not gonna get you 30 points. I’ll get you 14 (points) and eight (rebounds) type of guy.”