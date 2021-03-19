Benedictine, St. Christopher's last met in the VISAA title 489 days ago. Saturday, the rivals reconvene.

The rugged backfield combo of Trent Hendrick and Nikkos Kovanes will look to control the pace of the game behind that O-line.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mac Grant anchors a standout secondary, he set a school record for interceptions in a season in 2019 with eight. He and senior safety Brooks Council were both all state selections last season. Junior linebacker Harrison Wood led the team with 15 tackles against STAB.

Lilly said his team began asking in November “Coach, are we going to practice today?” It was a common refrain in the winter months. And for a military school accustomed to following rigid routines, the uncertainty surrounding the season has been a challenge.

“You prepare every week like you’re going to play,” Lilly said. “But there is always that, in the back of your mind, ‘Is this thing going to get shut down?’”

That uncertainty, and all the sacrifices both groups have made just to be on the field this season, makes playing a high-profile game against your local rival more gratifying than ever, Clelland said.

“You just want them to have the opportunity to compete together, because that’s the culmination of all their hard work,” Clelland said.

“We just feel so blessed that the schools made it happen. To have this opportunity for their boys and our boys, I can’t say enough about how grateful we all are to make this happen this spring.”