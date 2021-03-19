Benedictine, St. Christopher's last met in the VISAA title 489 days ago. Saturday, the rivals reconvene.

The last time Benedictine and St. Christopher’s met on the football field was Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. That day, the Cadets beat the Saints 14-6 to claim the VISAA Division I crown.
Much has transpired in the 489 days separating that contest and Saturday’s meeting between coach Greg Lilly’s Benedictine (2-0) and Lance Clelland’s St. Christopher’s (1-0).
But the psychology of preparing for your biggest rival remains the same.
“I think for our boys, that’s a pretty fresh memory,” Clelland said of the 2019 VISAA title game.
“They’re a great measuring stick with all the success Greg Lilly and his team have had over the years here recently, it’s been tremendous. So it’s a great chance to measure yourself up against one of the best teams in Virginia.”
Lilly was similarly complimentary of a Saints program he said always gives his Cadets a hard-fought, well-scouted game.
”Lance and his staff do a really good job of coaching them up,” Lilly said.
”It’s a fun week for us as coaches because we know they’re going to be coached well, you know you’ve got to work to prepare and get your kids prepared.”
Lilly’s Cadets are coming off a 27-20 win over Trinity Episcopal last week after beating St. John Paul the Great 49-6 to open the season. Senior quarterback and UVA recruit Jay Woolfolk leads the charge — he’s an elusive runner with a big-time arm.
Senior running back and safety Henry Dolan (a Davidson recruit) features out of the backfield. Junior Anthony Fisher is a dynamic athlete at receiver and defensive back, he has a touchdown and a couple interceptions already. Senior receiver Dillon Tennyson brings experience and reliable hands on the outside.
Sophomore running back and slot receiver David Ngendakuriyo has flashed big play ability. Senior center Logan Cohn and senior tackle Hunter Porterfield anchor an otherwise young offensive line.
“Logan is definitely the leader of that bunch,” Lilly said of his O-line. “He’s been fantastic for us, really become one of the big leaders on our offense.”
Sophomore defensive tackle Joel Starlings, a transfer from Trinity, is a big-time talent. He’s got offers from Power Five programs including South Carolina, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.
”When you’re 290 pounds and can move like that, you have an opportunity to be pretty good at football,” Lilly said of his star lineman. “He is a big, athletic kid who likes to play football and is physical and can get after you.”
For St. Christopher’s, junior wide receiver Andre Greene had five receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints’ season-opening 39-0 win over St. Anne’s-Belfield. He has more than 50 Division I offers from a bevvy of Power Five programs.
Lilly used words like “explosive” and “dynamic” to describe Greene, saying his secondary will have its hands full trying to slow him down.
St. Chris junior quarterback Joshua Powell is a new addition, Clelland said he’s come in an “instantly endeared himself to his new teammates and classmates.”
“What a great young man,” Clelland said of his new signal-caller. “He’s doing a great job, he’s grasping it, working hard, and that’s all you can ask in this different time.”
Sophomore lineman Carson Lamb started as a freshman, he brings the most experience to a Saints offensive line with a couple new pieces. Seniors Teddy Bannister and Connor Lamb, sophomore Reid Felton and junior Jack Ireland are also part of a physical line looking to pave the way for a formidable ground attack. Sophomore Chris Beach plays on both the offensive and defensive lines.
”When you have a young group of big guys who love to work hard and do it in practice every day, then you’re laying the foundation for a really fun season,” Clelland said of his group up front.
The rugged backfield combo of Trent Hendrick and Nikkos Kovanes will look to control the pace of the game behind that O-line.
On the defensive side of the ball, Mac Grant anchors a standout secondary, he set a school record for interceptions in a season in 2019 with eight. He and senior safety Brooks Council were both all state selections last season. Junior linebacker Harrison Wood led the team with 15 tackles against STAB.
Lilly said his team began asking in November “Coach, are we going to practice today?” It was a common refrain in the winter months. And for a military school accustomed to following rigid routines, the uncertainty surrounding the season has been a challenge.
“You prepare every week like you’re going to play,” Lilly said. “But there is always that, in the back of your mind, ‘Is this thing going to get shut down?’”
That uncertainty, and all the sacrifices both groups have made just to be on the field this season, makes playing a high-profile game against your local rival more gratifying than ever, Clelland said.
“You just want them to have the opportunity to compete together, because that’s the culmination of all their hard work,” Clelland said.
“We just feel so blessed that the schools made it happen. To have this opportunity for their boys and our boys, I can’t say enough about how grateful we all are to make this happen this spring.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim