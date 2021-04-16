Benedictine, St. Christopher's to play 11th annual Pass the Hat baseball benefit game

Benedictine and St. Christopher's will play the 11th annual Pass the Hat baseball game Saturday at 7 p.m. at RF&P Park's Crump Park to benefit local nonprofit Jacob's Chance.

Jacob's Chance supports youth and young adults with special abilities through inclusive programs that promote skill development and positive relationships.

Attendance will be limited to immediate family members of players and those on school guest lists. A stream of the game will be available on YouTube.

"Even though the atmosphere won't be quite like it has been in past years, it's very rewarding for our schools to not only play an exciting baseball game, but also impact others in our community," said Benedictine coach Sean Ryan.

In normal years, a Jacob's Chance athlete throws out the first pitch, and Jacob's Chance friends pass hats around the bleachers throughout the game for supporters to contribute monetary donations. This year, those wishing to donate can visit jacobschance.org.

"Win or lose, it is always a fun night, a night that brings our schools together and raises money for a very worthy cause," Ryan said.