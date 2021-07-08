Benedictine star football, baseball player Jay Woolfolk, a UVA recruit, will test MLB draft waters this weekend

Woolfolk said he doesn't feel pressure to chose football or baseball. Parents and coaches have supported his desire to play both throughout his life, and he looks at the decision as a win-win scenario.

“When the day comes, I’ll have to chose one," he said.

"Do I want to play baseball every day, 24 hours for the rest of my life, or do I want to live a social life, go to college and play football and baseball? That’s going to be a big choice. The pathway, whatever’s the decision, I don’t think it’s the wrong one.”

Virginia reached out to Woolfolk very early on in the recruiting process, he said. A humanistic approach by the Cavaliers endeared him to the university from a young age. UVA recruiters have asked Woolfolk about his academic life and family on a regular basis.

“The biggest part is when they text me about my family," he said.

"I was like ‘They actually care, they want me for me and not just what I can do for the program. They want me to come there and be a better man.' That’s the biggest thing about why I chose UVA.”