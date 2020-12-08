Benedictine's John Fogarty leaves legacy of loyalty, humility

“Which I think was indicative of how much he meant to the kids,” Gill said of the turnout at the rosary.

Benedictine football coach Greg Lilly used to affectionately refer to Mr. Fogarty as a “friendly ogre,” a description indicative of his imposing frame and undeniable gravitas, yet also a nod to his caring and selfless demeanor.

“He lived a blessed life, and part of his life was his faith and his family, but it was also our Cadets,” Lilly said.

“He loved our Cadets, and that has really shown over these last two months, how much our Cadets loved him and how much of a part of his life they were. ... Our kids loved him, and I think it was because he was so unselfish, humble and believed in them so much.”

In a letter to the Benedictine family Saturday, school president Jesse Grapes described Mr. Fogarty as “magnanimous, gentle and humble.”

“John was larger than life. He had a huge frame, massive hands, and an even larger heart. It could be tough to see through his gruff demeanor, but he cared deeply for and loved the things that are most important. He loved his wife, his children, his Cadets, his coworkers, but most importantly, his Catholic faith in Almighty God. He gave all that he had every day. He gave everything he had to Benedictine,” Grapes wrote.