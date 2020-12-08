Benedictine's John Fogarty leaves legacy of loyalty, humility

A larger-than-life persona befitting of a 6-foot-6 native New Yorker with Irish ancestry, Catholic faith and a booming voice made John Fogarty stand out, according to his former colleagues.
But what defined him was the loyalty and humility with which he mentored young men over nearly 14 years at Benedictine College Preparatory School.
Mr. Fogarty, who served the BCP community as an administrator, teacher and coach, died last week at home surrounded by his family.
“John truly cared about each and every Cadet and really enjoyed helping mold the boys into the men that they would become,” said Cadets varsity baseball coach Sean Ryan.
“Watching them grow, challenging them when they needed to be challenged, putting his arm around them and giving them a hug when they needed to be hugged — it takes someone special to be able to identify the needs of each individual student and know exactly the way to encourage them to do their best.”
Never was the strength of Mr. Fogarty’s relationship with the students at BCP more evident than in the waning days of his life. A group of Cadets seniors drove by his house last week, honking their horns and stopping in his yard to sing the school’s fight song.
And Monday, the first day of classes since news of Mr. Fogarty’s death became known, the school held a rosary in his memory after lessons. About half the Benedictine boys showed up for 30 minutes of prayer in honor of their late instructor, said soccer coach and assistant AD Daniel Gill, who over the past two years worked closely with Mr. Fogarty.
“Which I think was indicative of how much he meant to the kids,” Gill said of the turnout at the rosary.
Benedictine football coach Greg Lilly used to affectionately refer to Mr. Fogarty as a “friendly ogre,” a description indicative of his imposing frame and undeniable gravitas, yet also a nod to his caring and selfless demeanor.
“He lived a blessed life, and part of his life was his faith and his family, but it was also our Cadets,” Lilly said.
“He loved our Cadets, and that has really shown over these last two months, how much our Cadets loved him and how much of a part of his life they were. ... Our kids loved him, and I think it was because he was so unselfish, humble and believed in them so much.”
In a letter to the Benedictine family Saturday, school president Jesse Grapes described Mr. Fogarty as “magnanimous, gentle and humble.”
“John was larger than life. He had a huge frame, massive hands, and an even larger heart. It could be tough to see through his gruff demeanor, but he cared deeply for and loved the things that are most important. He loved his wife, his children, his Cadets, his coworkers, but most importantly, his Catholic faith in Almighty God. He gave all that he had every day. He gave everything he had to Benedictine,” Grapes wrote.
“John truly will remain a mythological figure, real yet undefinable. He was beloved and revered by his students and athletes well after they have left Old BC. ... We will never forget the force that was John Fogarty.”
Mr. Fogarty arrived at Benedictine in January 2007, and since served as the school’s director of athletics, math department chair, teacher of multiple subjects, golf coach, assistant football coach, interim junior varsity baseball coach, dean of boys, informal grounds keeper and whatever else the Cadets community needed him to be.
“John did everything,” Ryan said, noting Mr. Fogarty’s propensity to go out of his way to paint a fence, fix a foul line or stay on campus late to get extra, miscellaneous work done.
“Just a very selfless individual who cared most about his faith and the students. And if that required going above and beyond his job description, he did it every day.”
Mr. Fogarty is survived by his wife Lisa, son Conor, daughter Lauren and three sisters.
Mr. Fogarty had a favorite quote he would read at the beginning of many of his speeches, a line from Saint Irenaeus — “the glory of God is man fully alive.”
It’s that line that Gill often found himself pondering while working closely with Mr. Fogarty over the past two years, a man that Gill said exuded a truly rare care for living a good life and doing the right things.
“Because to me, of anyone I’ve ever met, he was the most alive,” Gill said. “Just living in the moment, not complaining about what he was doing, just ready to get after it and help people.”
