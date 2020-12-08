Benedictine's new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion offers reprieve from pandemic

“And them being here is proof that it works, and they ought to be continuing to play this whole season and looking forward to the rest of the schools coming online for sports as well. It’s really important for the kids, it’s important for their physical health, but just as important, it’s critical to their mental health.”

Kerner, a senior, said she cherishes the opportunity to have one final season with her teammates, particularly while so many athletes her age have lost that chance to the pandemic.

“As a senior, it means so much, being able to play when everyone else’s seasons are on the line,” Kerner said.

“Being able to come out and play with my teammates, this is my fourth year with everyone, it means so much. Especially in a new gym, getting a chance to play in this college-sized arena, it’s beautiful.”

Grapes said what stands out to him about the new facility, which he’s watched progress from design to construction to use, is the look on first-time attendees faces when they walk through the front doors.

“They can’t believe that this is a high school gymnasium. They’re just awestruck by the design of the space, the playing environment it creates, the spectating environment it creates,” Grapes said.