Benedictine's new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion offers reprieve from pandemic

Benedictine’s new multimillion-dollar gymnasium, McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, opened its doors Tuesday when Saint Gertrude took on Central Virginia Homeschool in the facility’s first official basketball game.
Jesse Grapes, the president of Benedictine Schools of Richmond, which encompasses Saint Gertrude and Benedictine, said although the gym’s opening isn’t how he imagined, it was a welcome celebratory occasion near the end of a turbulent year.
The Gators won 90-30, led by Nan Kerner’s 21 points. Erin Woodson had 16, and Kate Samson added 14. Kaylie Good paced the Patriots with 13. Saint Gertrude scored 56 points in the first half and coasted the rest of the way.
About 15 masked and socially distanced attendees, almost all of them parents, lined the side of the stands opposite the team benches. Players and coaches wore masks on the sidelines; officials wore them during play.
Grapes and all in attendance were excited for more than the new gymnasium and final score. Everyone was grateful to have athletic competition in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has canceled or postponed seasons for so many young athletes.
“It makes me very proud of our kids and our teachers, because they’ve done a great job with all the safety protocols that we’ve put in place to respond to the COVID crisis,” Grapes said.
“And them being here is proof that it works, and they ought to be continuing to play this whole season and looking forward to the rest of the schools coming online for sports as well. It’s really important for the kids, it’s important for their physical health, but just as important, it’s critical to their mental health.”
Kerner, a senior, said she cherishes the opportunity to have one final season with her teammates, particularly while so many athletes her age have lost that chance to the pandemic.
“As a senior, it means so much, being able to play when everyone else’s seasons are on the line,” Kerner said.
“Being able to come out and play with my teammates, this is my fourth year with everyone, it means so much. Especially in a new gym, getting a chance to play in this college-sized arena, it’s beautiful.”
Grapes said what stands out to him about the new facility, which he’s watched progress from design to construction to use, is the look on first-time attendees faces when they walk through the front doors.
“They can’t believe that this is a high school gymnasium. They’re just awestruck by the design of the space, the playing environment it creates, the spectating environment it creates,” Grapes said.
Full capacity is just under 2,500 people, and Grapes can’t wait to see it full of Cadets and fans — because when it is, it will produce a cacophony. One standout feature of the design is the grade of the bleachers, a very steep slope from an upper mezzanine to the playing floor below.
Upon entering the pavilion, guests walk under a pair of arches before the facility opens up onto the mezzanine surrounding the playing floor, which is sunk below ground level. An observation box with a glass wall is atop the entrance end, and there’s an auxiliary gym in the back and even a bell tower at the front.
Kerner and Samson said they cherished the opportunity to compete in a facility they say feels like a college athletic complex.
“It means so much,” Kerner said.
Note: The boys varsity basketball game between Benedictine and Atlantic Shores scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at Benedictine.
