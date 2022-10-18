Berkley Nance, Quinn Parrish thrive as records fall at MileStat.com XC Invitational

Perfect conditions on the upper course at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville set the stage for record-setting performances at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.

Benefiting from a crisp course and cool air before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Charlie Oatmans, of The Potomac School in McLean, and Leah Stephens, of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., shattered both the meet and course records in their respective elite races.

Oatmans claimed victory among the boys in 14:40, besting both 5K marks previously owned by former Douglas Freeman great Waleed Suliman, who raced to 14:49 in 2016. Stephens finished the girls race 16:54, clearing the course record of fellow McLean runner Thais Rolly (17:29, 2021) and the meet record held by Lake Braddock’s Sophie Chase (17:22, 2011, at Pocahontas State Park).

While a group of visitors rewrote history at Richmond’s largest invitational cross country meet, a group of local runners put together career days while chasing their top-level competition.

In the boys elite race — a new configuration that featured the top 25 ranked teams at the meet — Mills Godwin’s Berkley Nance claimed third place in 14:51, and James River’s Quinn Parrish placed fourth in 14:54. Both juniors came up short of the speedy Oatmans and second-place finisher Pierre Attiogbe, of St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., but each pushed past the lofty 15-minute barrier and set new benchmarks for themselves.

It was a particularly valuable experience for Nance, who was injured in last year’s iteration of the MileStat meet and was unable to finish.

Nance won last year’s Class 5 state title as a sophomore, and while a repeat is on the mind, his primary goal is to make the leap to nationals. Saturday’s result could mean he’s in position to do just that.

“My thing is to stay focused and keep on training hard, no matter how fast I get,” Nance said.

Parrish joined Nance as sophomores on last year’s All-Metro first team for cross country. While already very accomplished, his fourth-place finish was much more of a considerable leap — he took 47 seconds off his PR, set in Leesburg just a couple weeks ago.

“Initially crossing the line, I was surprised by the time. I didn’t know I was in sub-15 shape,” Parrish said. “I did not expect to go that fast, so I’m really happy with the result.”

Parrish and his Rapids compete in Class 6, which will make his pursuit of region and state titles formidable.

But after a limited schedule thus far — he’d only competed at two events before Saturday after one meet was canceled because of Hurricane Ian — Parrish believes he’s on the right track.

“I think it was just good momentum. That’s the way I’m thinking about it. I’m just happy with all the progress I’ve made, and I still have a lot of work to do going into the postseason,” Parrish said.

Also looking to make waves in the postseason are the Glen Allen boys, who are coming off a near-perfect 2021 campaign. The Jaguars lost a couple of key contributors from a team that won last year’s MileStat meet and the Class 5 championship, notably Ben Hagerich and Jason Latina.

But the Jaguars placed second overall in the boys elite race on Saturday, the highest placing squad among Richmond-area entrants and their classification.

Led by seniors Eric Fagan and Carson Rackley, as well as sophomore Trevor Lawson, the Jags finished just 4 points behind Blacksburg, considered one of the top teams in Class 4.

“We had our targets on them, they were definitely the heavy favorites. It feels bittersweet to come this close, but also just exciting because they did run really well,” said Glen Allen coach Jenn Strojny. “I think six of the seven ran personal bests, so what else can you ask for?”

Hanover senior Alli Crytser, a two-time All-Metro runner of the year, placed sixth with a time of 17:43 in the girls elite race. Deep Run’s Sidney Walters finished eighth (17:53), and Glen Allen’s Elly Velasquez was 10th (17:57).

Walters’ Wildcats were the top performing local team in the girls race, placing fourth.