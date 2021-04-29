Best defense in school history? As Highland Springs rolls toward state title, the debate rages on

The Springers are disruptive up front with Gilliam, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder who has 22 solos, 15 assists and seven sacks, Rashaud Pernell (6-2, 240, six sacks) and Payton Jackson (11 solos, 14 assists, four sacks). Linebacker Victor Wilson has 21 solo tackles and 20 assists, and linebacker Da’Von Edwards has been in on 23 tackles and has an interception.

Then there’s the secondary. Parker said the 2018 group dubbed itself “The Seat Belt Gang,” and this group has carried on the name.

“Every time you get an incomplete pass or an interception, you kind of do [an imitation] like you’re strapping a seat belt on,” Parker said. “You strap ‘em up.”

Harmon has 11 tackles, seven assists and four interceptions. Jones has been in on 30 tackles. Daquan Giles has been in on 34 and has two interceptions.

“In addition to having great players, we’ve got some great coaches,” said Johnson, a former defensive back at Virginia Tech. “Coach Simmons is a math teacher by trade. He’s a bass fisherman by hobby. He’s got a lot of patience with the kids, but he’s very integral in how he gets things done. And then he has a group of guys who work well together.

“The philosophy is this: If they can’t score, they can’t win. I’ve always been taught you put your best 11 guys on defense. The thing here is, though, you don’t have the best 11. You might have the best 33, 34. We’ve been very fortunate with that.”