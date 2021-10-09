Big first half carries No. 3 Dinwiddie past No. 5 Hopewell

Let it be known that Dinwiddie football can put on a show.
With six scores in the first half, Friday night’s faceoff between No. 3 Dinwiddie and No. 5 Hopewell showcased the talent on both rosters — even if it wasn’t the start Generals coach Billy Mills wanted.
“It was kind of reminiscent of our first game of the season against Heritage where we gave up a huge touchdown to start the game, then they settled down,” Mills said. “… I was proud of the way they responded.”
Homestanding Dinwiddie opened the scoring with an efficient pass from quarterback Brenton Hilton to Chris Drumgoole, setting off the first of five Dinwiddie shots from a cannon in the end zone and a mascot riding a horse that galloped down the sideline.
But Hopewell capitalized quickly when a gap in coverage left Elijah Brown wide open to receive a pass from Mason Cumbie and run for an 81-yard touchdown to even the score.
The Generals responded. In the third consecutive scoring drive between the teams, Hilton connected with Khalil Hazelwood for another deep passing touchdown.
Hilton kept the pressure up and went 14 of 27 for 253 yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with an additional 48 yards and a score rushing.
“Brenton does a tremendous job of making plays, seeing the field, keeping those guys together and not letting them panic when the situation came about,” Mills said. “He’s just a tremendous leader and we wouldn’t be here without him.”
Keeping a cool head was especially essential during Friday night’s game, as injuries to some of Dinwiddie’s top offensive producers forced the players on the field into new roles.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Hazelwood had to fit in as an H-back, while 5-foot-11, 170-pound Michael Rhodes became a flanker. They totaled 74 yards and 39 yards receiving, respectively.
Senior defensive back/running back Tylor Veney, who started the season as the Generals’ third-string running back and just battled to a starting spot on defense last week, was the team’s leading man on the ground.
He collected 133 yards — and a torn undershirt — on 21 carries. In another high-scoring second quarter, Veney deked his way past the defense for a Dinwiddie touchdown.
“I was just thanking God for this moment. It’s everything you could wish for if you play football, playing on Friday nights, scoring a touchdown,” Veney said.
While his offensive game was prioritized against Hopewell, Veney still put up four tackles, tying him with junior Trey McBride defensively.
Veney credited his offensive line for opening the pathways to his debut success and said it was a blessing to take part in the team’s success.
“I see those guys working every day, harder than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Veney said. “It’s inspiring, like you’ve got to match the intensity. … You don’t want to let them down, so that’s what motivates me to push myself every day.”
The game saw a return to play for Hopewell’s Kesean Henderson, a sophomore rated as a four-star recruit who missed the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery. He also got on the board during the second quarter.
Henderson collected 79 yards in 15 carries and showed some impressive speed that’ll be a strong asset for the Blue Devils going forward.
Cumbie was 10 of 32 for 251 yards and two passing TDs. Brown was on the receiving end for 119 of those yards.
Hopewell is set to face No. 8 Thomas Dale next Friday. Dinwiddie has Petersburg up next on its calendar. Petersburg recorded a pair of high-scoring games before falling 35-6 to No. 7 Matoaca this week.
Mills said he was proud of the depth his roster has shown and that the Generals will need to continue to build good habits to maintain good standing in stacked Region 4B.
“We still have a lot of tough teams ahead of us,” Mills said. “In our region, you’re not afforded any slipups … so we’ve got to continue to do the things that we’ve been doing and continue to do better.”
Hopewell 7 6 0 7 — 20
Dinwiddie 14 14 7 0 — 35
Din — Drumgoole 8 pass from Hilton (Bell kick)
Hope — Brown 81 pass from Cumbie (Cumbie kick)
Din — Hazelwood 43 pass from Hilton (Bell kick)
Din — Campbell 63 pass from Hilton (Bell kick)
Din — Veney 14 run (Bell kick)
Hope — Henderson 1 run (kick fail)
Din — Hilton 17 run (Bell kick)
Hope — Thomas 27 pass from Cumbie (Cumbie kick)
RUSHING
Hope — Kesean Henderson 15-79, Mason Cumbie 9-34, Crawford 1-10, Venning 3-7; Din — Tylor Veney 21-133, Brenton Hilton 8-48
PASSING
Hope — Mason Cumbie 10-32-251-1; Din — Brenton Hilton 14-27-253
RECEIVING
Hope — Elijah Brown 3-119, Kevin Hicks 2-51, Rico Thomas 2-33, Jamarion Chavis 2-2; Din — Khalil Hazelwood 2-74, Chris Drumgoole 5-43, Daniel Campbell 1-63, Michael Rhodes 4-39, Raphael Tucker 2-34