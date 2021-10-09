Big first half carries No. 3 Dinwiddie past No. 5 Hopewell

Let it be known that Dinwiddie football can put on a show.

With six scores in the first half, Friday night’s faceoff between No. 3 Dinwiddie and No. 5 Hopewell showcased the talent on both rosters — even if it wasn’t the start Generals coach Billy Mills wanted.

“It was kind of reminiscent of our first game of the season against Heritage where we gave up a huge touchdown to start the game, then they settled down,” Mills said. “… I was proud of the way they responded.”

Homestanding Dinwiddie opened the scoring with an efficient pass from quarterback Brenton Hilton to Chris Drumgoole, setting off the first of five Dinwiddie shots from a cannon in the end zone and a mascot riding a horse that galloped down the sideline.

But Hopewell capitalized quickly when a gap in coverage left Elijah Brown wide open to receive a pass from Mason Cumbie and run for an 81-yard touchdown to even the score.

The Generals responded. In the third consecutive scoring drive between the teams, Hilton connected with Khalil Hazelwood for another deep passing touchdown.

Hilton kept the pressure up and went 14 of 27 for 253 yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with an additional 48 yards and a score rushing.