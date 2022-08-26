Big plays help Matoaca recover to top Glen Allen in football opener

Whatever Fred Stoots envisioned in his first game as Matoaca's head football coach, this certainly wasn’t the start.

The Warriors first snap sailed well over the head of quarterback Ryley Justus, losing 17 yards.

The second also went by Justus, losing 5 yards, and the Warriors were fortunate to end up with the ball on their 1-yard line.

Stoots, though, has plenty of experience as a longtime assistant in football and the head baseball coach at Matoaca, so he calmly walked on the field and signaled for a timeout.

From that inauspicious beginning and some other mishaps, Matoaca recovered to deliver what Stoots did envision: a win. The Warriors got just enough big plays – an 80-yard touchdown bomb and a 101-yard interception return by Bryce Yates – to hold off visiting Glen Allen 21-14 in the opener for both teams on Thursday.

“A lot of good things, but a lot to things we also have to fix,” Stoots said. “We have to keep getting better.

“We fight like that and we claw and scratch, and I think we’re going to have a pretty good year.”

Glen Allen got off to a pretty good start, using the good field position on the first possession to set up Will Noel’s 27-yard touchdown run.

The Jaguars partially blocked a punt on the next possession and moved in range for a field goal attempt by Cole West. A delay-of-game penalty, though, pushed the kick out to 36 yards, and it came up just short.

A sudden momentum change ensued. Justus, a junior who played some last season, can launch the ball about 60-65 yards. That was evident when his long, arcing pass connected with Paul Lewis for an 80-yard TD.

Yates gave Matoaca sudden momentum change No. 2 shortly thereafter. Glen Allen, moving the ball well at times (212 yards total rushing), got to the Matoaca 10.

Yates, a sophomore safety playing zone coverage, read a crossing route near the goal line, stepped in front of the receiver and returned the interception 101 yards to make it 14-7. It was his first high school interception for a TD.

“In my lifetime, I’ve taken back a lot,” Yates said. “But not that far.

“Shoutout to my team. They got me in the end zone. They blocked for me to 101 yards. Without those boys, I might not have scored.”

Gavin Widener set up a Glen Allen score that tied the game in the early in the fourth quarter. He blocked a punt, picked it up and carried it to the Matoaca 25.

Noel (60 yards rushing) scored his second TD on a 6-yard run.

Justus, though, made two heady plays that helped put Matoaca back in front. On third-and-10 at the Warriors 48, he scrambled for 21 yards. On the next play, he picked up a bad snap, saw pressure coming, started to run, then shoveled a pass to Kymonte Moore that turned into a 10-yard gain.

“Dude that was on him came to me," Justus said. "I just flicked it out to him.”

Justus completed the drive by hitting Lewis on a slant for an 8-yard TD. Justus finished 5 of 9 for 116 yards.

“Love my O-line,” he said. “Everybody stepped up.”

That was a necessity on both sides. The game was stopped frequently because of players cramping on a humid night.

“We preached hydration all week,” Stoots said. “Obviously it didn’t work out for us, but it’s next man up. … Their number can get called at any time, and tonight we called a lot of numbers. We almost ran out of numbers.

“But those guys, they got in there and played as hard as they could and gave all they had, and luckily we were able to end the game with a few more points than them.”

Glen Allen 7 0 0 7 -- 14

Matoaca 7 7 0 7 -- 21

GA – Noel 27 run (West kick)

Mat – Lewis 80 pass from Justus (Gates kick)

Mat – Yates 101 interception return (Gates kick)

GA – Noel 6 run (West kick)

Mat – Lewis 8 pass from Justus (Gates kick)

RUSHING

GA – Noel 6-60, Milwit 12-53, Moss 13-39, Others 4-60; Mat – Williams 11-66, Clanton 10-37, Justus 4-10

PASSING

GA – Milwit 5-17, 49 yards, 0 TDs, 1 interception; Mat – Justus 5-9-116-2-0

RECEIVING

GA – Michelow 3-31, Robinson-Clarke 2-18; Mat – Lewis 2-88, Newton Short 2-18, Moore 1-10