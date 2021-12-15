Big River Rivalry football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Saturday’s annual Big River Rivalry football game, originally scheduled for noon at Hermitage High, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Touchdown Club of Richmond announced Wednesday afternoon.

One player tested positive, and subsequent contact tracing left one of the teams for the all-star exhibition “short-handed and at a competitive disadvantage,” said a press release from the Touchdown Club.

“Add to that a significant uptick in positive COVID-19 cases throughout local schools and across the country, as can be seen with NCAA and NFL teams in recent days,” the release said.

“The health and safety of the players and everyone else involved in the game is of the utmost concern, and with the game just a couple days away, game officials felt it would be negligent to move forward.”

Purchased tickets will be refunded, the release said.

The Big River Rivalry pits two teams of local senior standouts drawn from 45 public and private schools. Last year’s game was also canceled.