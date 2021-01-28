Bill Knott, Dinwiddie High's longtime football announcer, dies

Bill Knott, who called Dinwiddie High’s football games for 51 years as the public address announcer, died Tuesday.

Mr. Knott started announcing the Generals’ games in 1965. He was the school’s only football announcer before stopping while battling lung and liver cancer.

Mr. Knott missed only one game in 2010 because of pneumonia. Dinwiddie’s press box is named after him.

“Toughness personified, guy missed one game in 51 years!” Dinwiddie’s football account tweeted on Tuesday. “Never will forget his ‘3rd down and a zip code to go.’ Heaven's announcing just got better today.”