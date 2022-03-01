Billups, Varina get off to fast start and cruise to Region 4B title

The journey began last spring.

That’s when the Varina Blue Devils assembled informally to begin working out, running and playing pickup hoops on any blacktop where they could find a game.

There was no requirement to show up, just the shared desire to push each other, improve individually and collectively one day at a time, and ultimately reach their destination as one.

Monday night, they reached a significant way station along that journey.

In the championship game of the Class 4B tournament, the Blue Devils convincingly defeated Henrico 78-61 on the Glenn Rudacille Court before a loud and passionate capacity crowd.

Both teams advance to the Class 4 state tournament quarterfinals on Friday. Varina will play at home against Region A runner-up Jamestown. Henrico travels to Region A champ King’s Fork.

“All along, we’ve been close-knit as a family and preparing for this rigorous season,” Varina assistant coach A. T. Taylor said. “People haven’t seen the hard work that the coaches and these players have put in when nobody’s watching.

“We tell our guys that whatever we do in the dark always will come in the light. We don’t have a whole bunch of superstars. What we do have is team unity and blue-collar workers who do whatever we ask.”

What they asked as they prepared for the Warriors was spirit and intensity. And that’s what they delivered.

Using a mix of man-to-man and several zone looks to create pressure, the Blue Devils forced 4-for-11 shooting and eight turnovers, which translated into a 27-12 lead after the first quarter.

“We work on an abundance of defenses,” Taylor said. “We try to disguise our defenses and change them up sporadically so the offense can’t get a feel for them. When they figure it out, we try to switch it again. It’s a good component to have plenty of decent defenses.”

Alphonzo Billups, a 6-foot-7 senior and VCU recruit, scored 25 points, mostly from close range and thrice on monster dunks that brought the Varina faithful to their feet. He also contributed six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Twelve of his points came in the pivotal first quarter.

“We knew what we had to do,” said Billups as he proudly clutched the championship trophy. “We knew we had to get the lead early and blow ‘em out of the water.

“We definitely emphasize defense. Defense creates turnovers. Turnovers create good buckets in the paint.”

Though the Warriors never backed down and played Varina evenly after the first eight minutes, they could make up no ground.

The Blue Devils, No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, held a 42-27 lead at the half and extended their advantage to 63-46 after the third period.

“We fed off the crowd,” said sophomore point guard K.J. Wyche (seven points, five assists, two steals). “It hyped us up, for real. We play as a team. There’s no ‘I’ in team. We have to keep fighting and play together. We take nothing for granted.”

The Blue Devils shot 28 for 61 from the field and 19 for 22 from the foul line and committed just six turnovers. They outrebounded Henrico 38-30 and forced 15 turnovers, many of which resulted in chip-shot buckets.

“I definitely speak the team aspect 24/7,” said Varina head coach Kenneth Randolph. “We talk about family. There’s more than one person inside a family. In basketball, you need all five players at one time, whether you score 2 or you score 20 or whatever you can contribute. That’s what we need, and hopefully, it can push us through for a win.”

Henrico 12 15 19 15 — 61

Varina 27 15 21 15 — 78

Henrico (17-7) — Brockenbrough 7, Elliott 7, Lewis 0, Walker 7, Brand-Parker 8, Wyatt 25, Rosser 0, Richardson 7. Totals: 21 14-21 61

Varina (22-1) — Carden 11, Wyche 7, Derricott 7, Billups 25, Fisher 0, Conway 0, Baskerville 10, T. Harris 0, Faison 0, Baylor 10, K. Harris 0, Fisher 4, Cosby 4, Auston 0. Totals: 28 19-22 78