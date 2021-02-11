'Bird is the Word': Skyhawks boys complete regional sweep by getting revenge against Manchester

Ranked at or near the summit of the T-D Top 10 for boys basketball for much of the season, it always seemed as if L.C. Bird and Manchester were on a collision course to meet in the Class 5, Region B final.
The Lancers handed the Skyhawks their only two losses of the season, 65-61 on Jan. 15 and 54-47 on Feb. 5. A third meeting, Wednesday at Matoaca, flipped the script.
Bird was indeed the word this time around, as the Skyhawks used a 22-point third-quarter outburst to edge the Lancers 55-53 behind 12 points on four 3-pointers from senior guard Promyse Ferguson.
Bird junior guard Darrian Taylor called Manchester a tough team that doesn't make a lot of mistakes. The Lancers led 30-23 at the half, thanks in part to their disciplined zone defense and 21 combined points from the guard-forward combo of Jeremiah Hutton and Dante Kearse.
"We just had to try to match their toughness on the backboards and have better ball movement offensively," said Taylor, who finished with 5 points. "Once we did that, we knew we had a good chance to win."
Bird sophomore guard Yuri Manns (6 points, two 3s) said head coach Troy Manns told his Skyhawks at halftime that, despite the deficit, he was happy with their defensive effort in the first half.
"We just had to play L.C. Bird basketball and share the ball a little more offensively," Yuri Manns said. "We had much better ball movement and were able to make a run in the third quarter."
Ferguson was the primary beneficiary of that improved ball movement. He sank a trio of third-quarter treys. Yuri Manns added another to make it four for the period. Junior guard Bryce Blaine (10 points) contributed 4 points to the run. The last of Blaine's five buckets came on a transition layup late in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 53 to give Bird the decisive margin.
Hutton led all scorers with 23 points on a series of acrobatic finishes at the rim through contact and a trio of 3-pointers. The senior point guard left it all out on the floor, and nearly won the game in a last-ditch sequence at the end.
Bird had the ball up 55-53 with 11.8 seconds left. The Skyhawks inbounded in their backcourt, and Hutton forced a turnover by applying pressure to knock the ball lose then throwing it off a Bird player as he dove out of bounds.
That gave Manchester the final possession with 2 seconds on the clock. Hutton received the inbounds pass, split a double team at the top of the key, and got a pretty good look at the basket with a leaning 3-point attempt that would have won the game.
But the ball hit the backboard, and bounced harmlessly to the left of the rim as the Bird sideline erupted in jubilation.
Kearse finished with 10 points, and Noah Richardson-Keys had 11 for Manchester on the strength of physical, downhill drives and a clutch fourth-quarter trey.
For Bird, Jaden Daughtry joined Ferguson and Blaine in double figures with 10 points -- the 6-foot-6 junior guard hit a pair of key free throws late in the fourth quarter to help secure the win. Junior 6-foot-8 center Keyontae Lewis (5 points) played the vital role of rim protector, and proved a force on the boards.
Ferguson said it's been tough not having fans at games for his senior season. But the girls team stayed to cheer on the boys after winning their own regional title, and the Skyhawks cheerleaders provided the traditional stomp and pomp so synonymous with high school basketball throughout both contests.
It's the first time in school history both Bird teams have won regional titles in the same year.
"The Bird family is like no other, and having their support at games helps us out a lot," Ferguson said, adding that the girls' victory put pressure on the boys to match the feat.
"We knew we had to win. Plus I'm a senior and I'm not ready for this ride to end just yet."
Coach Manns said the boys and girls programs at Bird are a "family, and we enjoy being successful together." He added that the Skyhawks have been more appreciative than ever of the opportunity to compete amid this pandemic-altered season, and praised the Lancers for a good fight.
"Manchester is a well coached team and definitely a formidable opponent," Manns said. "They had a successful season and have nothing to hang their heads about. We have been in those situations a lot over the years and we realize these games are different because it's win or go home."
Bird won't be going home just yet -- the win earned the Skyhawks a spot in the Class 5 state semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the home site of the Region A (Hampton Roads) champion. Top-seeded Cox was eliminated by No. 5 Salem on Tuesday, who will meet No. 2 Green Run Saturday at noon in the 5A title game. Green Run made it to the Class 5 final last season before it was canceled at the onset of the pandemic.
L.C. Bird 14 9 22 10 - 55
Manchester 15 15 13 10 - 53
LCB: Promyse Ferguson 12, Bryce Blaine 10, Jaden Daughtry 10, Yuri Manns 6, Keyonte Lewis 5, Darrian Taylor 5, Davion Banks 3, Marcus Alton 3, Brett Dent 1.
MAN: Jeremiah Hutton 23, Noah Richardson-Keys 11, Dante Kearse 10, Darren Jackson 5, Jaden Johnson 4.
3-point goals: LCB: Ferguson 4, Manns 2, Alton 1, Taylor 1; MAN: Hutton 3, Kearse 2, Richardson-Keys 1
