 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot cancels winter sports
0 comments

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot cancels winter sports

{{featured_button_text}}
804Varsity logo

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot canceled winter sports for its teams, athletic director James Poore said.

With fall sports pushed back until February and March because of the pandemic, Poore said the school does plan to play football and volleyball in those months.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News