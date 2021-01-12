Blessed Sacrament Huguenot cancels winter sports

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot canceled winter sports for its teams, athletic director James Poore said.
With fall sports pushed back until February and March because of the pandemic, Poore said the school does plan to play football and volleyball in those months.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd
Tim Pearrell
