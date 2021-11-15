Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's eight-man football team caps 10-1 season with state title

As far as Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football coach Gary Brock knows, he’s got the smallest active roster in Virginia.
The Knights have 19 players, and compete in the Virginia Independent Schools Football League, an eight-man football league including schools from across the state. Saturday, BSH beat Kenston Forest (Blackstone) 54-12 in the Division II championship to claim the school’s first state title since 2013.
Brock’s first observation after the final whistle sounded was that he was cold, because he and his defensive coordinator had just been doused with a celebratory water shower.
“The feeling was magical, you had to pinch yourself a little bit, the kids were jumping up and down with the fans, we have a great fan base, they came rushing in on the field,” Brock said. “Everybody was kind of delirious, it was so much fun. It was the culmination of a long trip for the last couple of years.”
The Knights suffered their only loss of the season to the Kavaliers 26-16 on Oct. 29. Brock said his team struggled to get in sync during the loss, and prepared for the state championship with increased continuity.
Aside from the numbers, eight-man football isn’t much different than its 11-man counterpart, Brock said. The field is the same length, though its width is shrunk by about 10 yards on either side.
“As far as what you can do, it’s still football,” said Brock, who’s coached at BSH the past four years, three as head coach.
“It’s a fast-paced game, there are a lot of points scored.”
The offensive line typically has three players: a center and two guards. But BSH ran lots of two tight end sets this season, essentially a five-man line but the tackles are eligible receivers. You can play-action fake, pull guards and do most anything you can in typical 11-man football.
From 1977-95, Brock was the head coach at BSH, then “went off into the wild blue yonder,” as he put it with a chuckle. He spent time at King William, Tabb, Henrico and J.R. Tucker, among others.
BSH is undergoing significant renovations, and the school’s enrollment has grown by more than 30% over the past three years with the addition of at least 60 students.
But Brock said most of the new students are in lower school. So with just 19 players out of a very limited high school student body, every student-athlete had to play a role.
“As a result of the hard work they’ve put in over the past two years in particular, we were successful, and it was their dedication and resilience, really, that helped us,” Brock said.
Brock initially fought what he called a difficult decision to transition from 11-man football to eight a couple years ago. But he and administrators looked at their enrollment and decided eight-man competition was the best route for the school.
The VISFL (sometimes fashioned VI8FL) includes Covenant (Charlottesville), Broadwater Academy (Exmore), Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville) and Randolph-Macon Academy (Front Royal), among others.
“So it kind of covers the entire state,” Brock said, adding that his team, which played more away games than it did home, is used to long road trips.
“I’ve been driving the bus for years. ... We made it OK. It’s a good way to study geography along the way. You end up spending a lot of time together, and that camaraderie helps you in the end.”
The Knights had eight seniors this season, and many athletes play offense, defense and special teams.
”It’s a tribute and a credit to these young kids to work as hard as they have to attain this goal,” Brock said. “We’ve got a number of kids that it was their first year ever playing football.”
Though the entire roster contributed, a few cornerstones of BSH’s success stood out on the stat sheet.
Josh Decker, a four-year running back, eclipsed 1,000 yards of offense with 16 touchdowns. He also started at linebacker, compiling 57½ tackles, six for losses, a sack, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
Harrison Lee was “all over the field” at defensive back, Brock said. Lee got more offensive opportunity than he had all season in the championship game, and rose to the occasion with 203 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
Garrett Musselman is another four-year player, and like Decker and Lee is one of the Knights’ captains. He’s an offensive guard who had a “phenomenal year,” Brock said, calling the lineman a “devastating” blocker who the Knights ran behind all season. Defensively, Musselman proved a dangerous defensive end as well.
Xander Nadeau, another senior, played some receiver but started at quarterback in the championship game where he ran for 142 yards.
”When we needed a big play in these games at the end of the year, he came up with it,” Brock said of Nadeau.
BSH was up 16-12 at halftime of the championship game. At halftime, Brock told his players “you’ve come so far, you’ve worked so hard, you’ve done so much. Don’t let it escape you.”
The Knights responded with aplomb, reeling off 38 unanswered second-half points to claim the title.
”The big thing is the resiliency of these kids,” Brock said. “We stopped and started practice because of COVID, like so many other schools, so often last year.”
The Knights played four games in the spring, experience that helped build toward this season’s championship run, Brock said.
”It was like ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we get to play football,’” he said of the four-game spring slate. “The momentum carried over in the weight room and on the practice field. The work ethic was already there.”
Brock said the school plans to remain in the eight-man league for the foreseeable future, though if their enrollment reaches the point where 11-man football is viable, they’re open to a return.
