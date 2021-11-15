Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's eight-man football team caps 10-1 season with state title

“As far as what you can do, it’s still football,” said Brock, who’s coached at BSH the past four years, three as head coach.

“It’s a fast-paced game, there are a lot of points scored.”

The offensive line typically has three players: a center and two guards. But BSH ran lots of two tight end sets this season, essentially a five-man line but the tackles are eligible receivers. You can play-action fake, pull guards and do most anything you can in typical 11-man football.

From 1977-95, Brock was the head coach at BSH, then “went off into the wild blue yonder,” as he put it with a chuckle. He spent time at King William, Tabb, Henrico and J.R. Tucker, among others.

BSH is undergoing significant renovations, and the school’s enrollment has grown by more than 30% over the past three years with the addition of at least 60 students.

But Brock said most of the new students are in lower school. So with just 19 players out of a very limited high school student body, every student-athlete had to play a role.

“As a result of the hard work they’ve put in over the past two years in particular, we were successful, and it was their dedication and resilience, really, that helped us,” Brock said.