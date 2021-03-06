Bo Kite and Deep Run get statement win in rout of West End rival Douglas Freeman

Deep Run went 11-1 last season and has high expectations surrounding its senior-laden roster. But after a sluggish win over J.R. Tucker last weekend, Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite said his Wildcats had a chip on their shoulder.

“Coming off that 7-0 to Tucker, people were disrespecting us, and we really had to prove ourselves around this area,” Kite said.

Kite accounted for 258 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 40-13 statement win over West End rival Douglas Freeman Friday night.

Kite, a senior Army recruit who also punts and plays linebacker for host Deep Run (2-0), rushed 17 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 13 passes for 124 yards and another score as the fulcrum of the Wildcats’ triple-option attack.

Deep Run coach Chad Hornik said before the game his team went from one of its least inspired performances to its most energetic week of practice.

“Our coaches said that the biggest improvement in the season is from the first week to the second week,” Kite said. “I think that really paid off, we practiced our hearts out, this is one of our big rivals, and we got the job done.”