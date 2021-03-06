Bo Kite and Deep Run get statement win in rout of western Henrico rival Douglas Freeman

Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite accounted for 258 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 40-13 statement win over western Henrico rival Douglas Freeman Friday night.
Kite, a senior Army recruit who also punts and plays linebacker for host Deep Run (2-0), rushed 17 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 13 passes for 124 yards and another score as the fulcrum of the Wildcats' triple-option attack.
Deep Run went 11-1 last season and has high expectations surrounding its senior-laden roster. But after a sluggish 7-0 win over J.R. Tucker last weekend, Kite said his Wildcats had a chip on their shoulder.
"Coming off that 7-0 to Tucker, people were disrespecting us, and we really had to prove ourselves around this area," Kite said.
Deep Run coach Chad Hornik said before the game that his team went from one of its least inspired performances to its most energetic week of practice. That transition, Hornik said, speaks to the character of his program.
"Our coaches said that the biggest improvement in the season is from the first week to the second week," Kite said. "I think that really paid off, we practiced our hearts out, this is one of our big rivals, and we got the job done."
Freeman (1-2) had its own reasons for optimism early this season. The Mavericks went 7-4 in 2019, and senior quarterback Andrew Bland has a bevy of senior weapons in a pass-heavy offense. But after a 48-0 rout of Mills Godwin to open the season, they've now lost two straight after falling to Glen Allen 17-7 last week.
Deep Run celebrated its senior night Friday, and a limited number of fans were in attendance. A small yet raucous student section beat a trash can and banged the bleachers, sometimes joining chants with a full cheerleading team on the track. A good few Freeman parents were in attendance on the opposite sideline.
It might have been Friday Night Lights in March, but the atmosphere had an uplifting hint of normalcy.
Deep Run's front seven harassed Bland (19 of 36, 217 yards, fumble) all night, he was rarely afforded time in the pocket. Receivers Luke Shourds (7 rec., 72 yards) and Luke Jennette (6 rec., 67 yards) proved reliable safety nets.
But Freeman never stretched the field because Bland was running for his life much of the time from a rugged Wildcats defense that starts 10 seniors and has now allowed just 314 yards of offense and 13 points over its first two games. Mavericks running back Charlie Martin was bottled up for just 39 yards on 11 carries.
Deep Run linebacker / running back CJ Crump ran a Bland fumble back 45 yards for a score early in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 26-0, that ended a promising Freeman drive and felt like a knockout blow. Crump also had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Ronique Capers, a first-year receiver who transferred in the offseason, caught a pretty 36-yard touchdown pass lofted high down the left sideline by Kite in the second quarter to make it 19-0. Kite started throwing to Capers right after the later moved here last February.
"Finally, the chemistry is clicking," Kite said of the connection between the two. "So I felt comfortable throwing that ball."
For Deep Run, Carter Foy kicked a 40-yard field goal and Kendall Hummer ran for a touchdown. Kyle Gensone was Kite's leading receiver with three catches for 59 yards. The Wildcats face their toughest test yet in an exciting matchup at Varina (2-1) next week.
Friday would have been former Deep Run receiver and safety Gabe Henderson's senior night. Henderson died in a boating accident on Lake Anna last April, and the Wildcats honored him in the pregame ceremony.
Henderson's mother, sister and grandparents carried a picture of him out onto the field, and a seat on the sideline bore his No. 10 helmet and jersey throughout the game.
"That was a tough one," Hornik said of the ceremony. "To see his mom, his grandmother, his grandfather and everything, to have that moment was pretty special. Thank God we have Gabe as our angel now, but at the same time, we miss him dearly."
---------------------------------------------------------
Douglas Freeman 0 0 6 7 - 13
Deep Run 11 8 14 7 - 40
1Q:
DR - Foy 40 FG
DR - Crump 3 run (Kite run)
2Q:
DR - Capers 36 TD from Kite
3Q:
DR - Crump 45 fumble return (Foy kick)
DSF - Martin 1 run (pass failed)
DR - Kite 2 run (Foy kick)
4Q:
DR - Hummer 4 run (Foy kick)
DSF - Santiago kick return (Lombardi kick)
Passing
DR - Kite 5-13-124-0; DSF - Bland 19-36-217-0.
Receiving
DR - Miles Ellis 1-29; Kyle Gensone 3-59; Ronique Capers: 1-36; DSF - Luke Shourds 7-72; Luke Jennette 6-67; Seamus Moore 3-32; Jackson Fellows 1-7; Karik Bullock 1-28; PJ Moore 1-11.
Rushing
DR - Alva Rose 9-36; Bo Kite 17-134; Kendall Hummer 8-40; CJ Crump 4-26; Kyle Gensone 3-10; Victor Swarray 1-0; DSF - Charlie Martin 11-39; Andrew Bland 8-30; Luke Shourds 1-5; Jackson Fellows 2-4.
