Bond with coach has lifted Prince George's Lamont Victoria into high jump's elite

Lamont Victoria lined up for his first high jump as a freshman wearing skinny jeans and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s.
He scissor-kicked himself over the bar, showing just enough potential to Prince George coach William Stevens to earn a spot on the track and field team.
“I got him some running shoes the next day and some sweatpants, and it was on from there,” Stevens said.
It was the first step in the journey to greatness for Victoria, now a three-time state champion vying to become one of Virginia’s greatest high jumpers.
Victoria, a senior at Prince George, entered this indoor track season with momentum from summer competition, having cleared 6 feet, 10 inches, rare air for any high school high jumper.
It didn’t take him long to repeat that feat: He pushed the bar to 6-10 at his first meet of the indoor season at Hampton’s Boo Williams Sportsplex on Dec. 3. After two failed attempts, Stevens gave Victoria a pep talk.
“Coach looked at me and said, ‘Lamont, if you can clear this, say it,’” Victoria recalled. “I said, ‘I can clear it.’ … He was like, ‘Do it.’ I didn’t even wait.”
Victoria cleared it, claiming what was then the No. 1 mark in the United States with a group of excited coaches and spectators cheering him on.
“It really didn’t hit me until I got home and I was like, ‘Bro, I’m No. 1 in the nation,’” Victoria said. Even two months later, that jump still stands as the third best in the country and the best in Virginia by four inches. It’s also tied for the best ever indoor mark for any Richmond boy.
Victoria and Stevens have developed a close relationship during the past four years after a difficult childhood for Victoria. Victoria’s mother died when he was younger, and his father had spent a long time in jail.
His coach drives him home from practice every day, helping keep Victoria on course and in check while pursuing his goals.
“He ended up taking care of me when we were at our lowest,” Victoria said. “He’s like a father figure to me. … Some days I have bad days in track, some days I have family problems, so we’ll talk about that. We also talk about the future, what I’m gonna do if track doesn’t work out, or what I’ll do if track does work out and I make it to the Olympics.”
Those bad days happen every once in a while for Victoria, when his confidence is wavering. But Stevens is always in the driver’s seat ready to steer him in the right direction.
“He has to embrace the good days as well as the bad days,” Stevens said. “He wants to be good so bad that when his bad days come, we have a tough time bouncing back from those days. … It’s not about how high you can jump here at the high school level, it’s what you’re going to do at the college level. Our goal was to get a college scholarship.”
That’s another goal Victoria has checked off. He’s committed to compete at North Carolina Central, where he will be coached by Marino Drake, a former Olympic high jumper.
And with that scholarship, he’s going to be the first in his family to go to college.
“It’s different for me and my family. I really stepped up for the people I lost and the people who aren’t with me,” Victoria said.
Victoria has next weekend’s Region 5C meet and Class 5 state meet remaining on his indoor schedule. The new goal is 7-2, which would put him within a quarter of an inch of the state indoor record, according to the records at MileStat.com.
He says if he does reach that point, he’d “probably cry.” But he knows he’ll have Stevens and his team at Prince George there to help him reach new heights.
“It’s really hard when you don’t have your parents here. It gets difficult, but I have a lot of support,” he said. “... I’ve had people doubt me, say I wasn’t going to be who I am now. It feels good when you can show that you’re way more than just that person.”
