Boys basketball: Manns, Wills combine for 55 points to lead No. 3 L.C. Bird past No. 10 James River

"We just pushed the ball more, AJ [Wills] really got up the court, big man [senior center Keyontae Lewis] started rebounding on the block, and we just pushed the pace of the game," Manns said of the second-quarter run.

Skyhawks head coach Troy Manns echoed his son, saying Bird knows success will be synonymous with playing to its identity as a fast-paced unit.

"We play one way, and if you can keep up with us, you can beat us. This is all we know. We knew they were going to run with us, and we were excited because it's what we do every day," Coach Manns said.

"For us, it's a battle of attrition a lot of times. We want to play at a certain pace, score a lot of points. And usually if we reach that mark we come out victorious."

Lewis, a menacing 6-foot-9 big, set the tone with his usual bully ball down low, he finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

"One of my favorite teammates, I just get him the ball and get out the way," Yuri Manns said of Lewis with a laugh.

Coach Manns said Lewis' presence on the block "was huge," and that he's lost 70 pounds to become a much more mobile forward.