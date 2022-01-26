Boys basketball: Manns, Wills combine for 55 points to lead No. 3 L.C. Bird past No. 10 James River

Yuri Manns assures you he called bank.
"Of course I did, when I shot it, I knew it was going glass," Manns joked with a chuckle as his L.C. Bird teammates' celebratory voices echoed from the locker room behind him following the No. 3-ranked Skyhawks' 81-74 win at No. 10 James River Tuesday night.
"Naah, I'm playing," finished Manns, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who led Bird to victory with a game-high 30 points, his last basket coming on a fortuitous fourth-quarter corner 3 that he banked in from an impossible angle.
Manns and junior backcourt mate AJ Wills (25 points, five assists) had similarly key buckets to answer every run from a pesky Rapids outfit that refused to go away in front of 100-plus raucous purple-clad supporters.
James River (12-3) closed out the first quarter with what would prove its largest lead, up 25-18 when senior forward William Dixon hit a last-minute 3-pointer, drawing a hearty roar from the crowd.
But Bird (12-1) went on a gut punch of a 23-5 run during a dominant second quarter highlighted by Manns and Wills spin moves and euro steps on their way through contact in the the lane, and went into the break up 43-32.
"We just pushed the ball more, AJ [Wills] really got up the court, big man [senior center Keyontae Lewis] started rebounding on the block, and we just pushed the pace of the game," Manns said of the second-quarter run.
Skyhawks head coach Troy Manns echoed his son, saying Bird knows success will be synonymous with playing to its identity as a fast-paced unit.
"We play one way, and if you can keep up with us, you can beat us. This is all we know. We knew they were going to run with us, and we were excited because it's what we do every day," Coach Manns said.
"For us, it's a battle of attrition a lot of times. We want to play at a certain pace, score a lot of points. And usually if we reach that mark we come out victorious."
Lewis, a menacing 6-foot-9 big, set the tone with his usual bully ball down low, he finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
"One of my favorite teammates, I just get him the ball and get out the way," Yuri Manns said of Lewis with a laugh.
Coach Manns said Lewis' presence on the block "was huge," and that he's lost 70 pounds to become a much more mobile forward.
"Watching him move the way he's moving, it's just phenomenal," Coach Manns said of Lewis. "He's one of our leaders and we go as he goes. When he comes out with that energy, we're excited and I know we're going to play well."
James River senior point guard Peirce Boerner finished with a team-high 21 points, he showed off standout handles and court vision as the Rapids' floor general.
Senior two-guard Alex Orr scored 17 including a pair of deep last-gasp 3s in the games' final seconds. Senior wing Michael Johnson had 15 points, 12 coming during the Rapids' first-quarter blitz.
And the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dixon chipped in 14 points with a couple key 3s and some crafty footwork in the paint.
First-year coach Jonathan Smith's Rapids took down No. 6 Manchester (13-2) earlier in the month, and have proven one of the area's upstarts midway through the season.
"Coach Smith has come in and built a great culture here, it's growing, a lot of people didn't think we'd be 12-3 at this point and I just give a lot of credit to him," Boerner said.
"Last year we were 10 players, now we're all friends. We just like each other and that's why we're playing well."
But Wills and the younger Manns seemingly had an answer to every Rapids surge. They've known one another since fifth grade and played together on and off since middle school, though this is their first year together at Bird after Wills transferred in.
Coach Manns said his leading backcourt duo's relationship is indicative of a strong chemistry throughout the Skyhawks roster, one that enabled them to answer runs and keep James River at arms length.
"Everybody on this team, they're all friends. They have such great chemistry, and they actually root for each other," Coach Manns said.
"They're very competitive against each other, but in the game, they're fighting for each other, and it's really fun to watch."
Yuri Manns said those bonds have helped forge a collectively resilient mentality among the reigning region champion Skyhawks.
"I think that's the best thing about this team, we're really tough," Yuri Manns said.
"Whenever we get hit, we're gonna hit back."
---------------------------------------------------------------
L.C. Bird - 18 25 25 13 - 81
James River - 25 7 23 19 - 74
L.C. Bird (12-1) -- Banks 3, Taylor 3, Manns 30, Wills 25, Allen 4, Dent 2, Lewis 14. Totals: 27 16-25 81
James River (12-2) -- Miles Johnson 2, Boerner 21, Wilson 2, Orr 17, Michael Johnson 15, Lawhun 2, Dixon 14. Totals: 31 4-9 74
3-point goals: LCB - Manns 3, Wills 2, Banks, Taylor; JR: Orr 3, Michael Johnson 2, Dixon 2, Boerner.
