Boys basketball: No. 2 John Marshall rides fourth-quarter surge past No. 7 Douglas Freeman

The 100-plus in attendance banged the stands and raised the volume in the sultry North Side gym, as Jayem announcer McDaniel X shared his classic barbs on the microphone -- "No. 4 checking out, check that out!" and "Traveling all the way down Patterson Avenue!" to name a couple.

"We were locked in defensively, understood the assignment and played team basketball in the fourth quarter," White said.

Stinson's defensive presence was particularly key on Freeman talisman Gray Proffitt, who finished with 10 points.

"Energy, rebounding and attacking in the paint," Stinson said of the difference in the fourth.

"It was us as a team, and the coaching staff telling us to lock down, because we weren't really playing real defense. Once we started switching on everything, that's when it started clicking. We brought that energy on the bench and on the court."

Stinson missed the first few games of the season with a knee injury, hernia issue and as he recovered from mouth surgery. White called him "a workhorse and a warrior."