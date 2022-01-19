Boys basketball: No. 2 John Marshall rides fourth-quarter surge past No. 7 Douglas Freeman

Eyes unwavering, Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr.'s hands issued a challenge.
"Clap, clap, clap," rang the standout sophomore guard's hands in the direction of an oncoming Douglas Freeman ball carrier as Thompson sank into his defensive stance at midcourt early in the fourth quarter of John Marshall's hard-fought 70-58 home victory Tuesday night.
The Mavericks, 14-2 and ranked No. 7 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, gave the second-ranked Justices (9-3) everything they could handle through three quarters.
But Thompson's Jayem outfit rode that defensive intensity to a dominant and decisive 21-12 fourth-quarter advantage fueled by steals and transition buckets.
"They are 14-1 for a reason," Justices coach Ty White said of Freeman. "They're a good team, well coached, disciplined group. Our guys came out a little sluggish, in the second half they got it together."
Led by Thompson Jr. (9 points, three 3-pointers) and junior wing Steve Stinson (12 points), White's deep, long and athletic Justices picked up full court in a constant man-to-man press in the fourth quarter after only mixing in a 2-2-1 zone press early on.
That forced the game into a frenetic pace, which led to a knockout blow of a 16-3 Jayem run to begin the fourth quarter.
The 100-plus in attendance banged the stands and raised the volume in the sultry North Side gym, as Jayem announcer McDaniel X shared his classic barbs on the microphone -- "No. 4 checking out, check that out!" and "Traveling all the way down Patterson Avenue!" to name a couple.
"We were locked in defensively, understood the assignment and played team basketball in the fourth quarter," White said.
Stinson's defensive presence was particularly key on Freeman talisman Gray Proffitt, who finished with 10 points.
"Energy, rebounding and attacking in the paint," Stinson said of the difference in the fourth.
"It was us as a team, and the coaching staff telling us to lock down, because we weren't really playing real defense. Once we started switching on everything, that's when it started clicking. We brought that energy on the bench and on the court."
Stinson missed the first few games of the season with a knee injury, hernia issue and as he recovered from mouth surgery. White called him "a workhorse and a warrior."
Stinson's listed as a guard, but at a broad 6-foot-5, he can guard multiple positions and showed off a diverse offensive game with a handful of pretty up and under finishes along the baseline.
"It was a lot of stuff, but I had to fight through," Stinson said of the road to rejoining his team. "It feels amazing, I love basketball, it's a great energy out here."
With Proffitt the key initiator, Freeman hung with Jayem most of the way, combining well-drilled team defense featuring quick rotation and constant communication with a synergistic offensive flow in which the ball was always moving.
Senior 6-foot-6 big Grant Smith led the way with 16 points, using his length and athleticism to finish a few tough buckets amid a crowded lane.
Junior guard Marshall Dip had 8 points including a pair of 3s plus some tenacious defensive work in the backcourt and a handful of crafty assists. Junior guard PJ Moore (7 points), senior guard James Steele (5 points) and senior forward Aiden Mckeon (5 points) had a 3-pointer apiece.
In the end though, John Marshall was too deep and talented. Four-star (247Sports) recruit Dennis Parker, a 6-foot-6 junior small forward, led the way with 14 points. But he wasn't forced to show off his silky offensive acumen much as 10 Justices got on the scoresheet.
Gritty sophomore guard Dominique Bailey had 10 points, and knockdown lefty shooter KaShawn Cordes had 8 points with a pair of smooth corner 3s. Junior power forward Tyler Mason (6-foot-10) chipped in 7 points and showed off some nifty footwork in the post.
Over the weekend, John Marshall earned an impressive overtime win over Wheeler High (Georgia, 12-3), in the Kevin Durant MLK Classic, a nationally elite high school basketball showcase played in Springfield.
With a couple pieces only recently returning from injuries, White said his Justices, who are unbeaten locally, have yet to attain their ceiling.
"Not yet, we still haven't had consistency, we've finally got the guys healthy," White said, adding that it's only Jayem's third game at full strength.
"We're still figuring each other out, as crazy as that seems. We can be better."
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Douglas Freeman 14 12 20 12 - 58
John Marshall 15 16 18 21 - 70
DSF - Dip 8, Moore 7, Reece 3, Cox 4, Proffitt 10, Steele 5, Mckeon 5, Smith 16; JM - Cordes 8, Thompson 9, Moore 2, Bailey 10, Robertson 4, Brown 2, Parker 14, Mason 7, Dark 2, Stinson 12.
3-point goals: DSF - Dip 2, Moore, Proffitt, Steele, Mckeon; JM - Thompson 3, Cordes 2.
