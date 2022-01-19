Boys basketball: Pulley-led St. Christopher's staves off late Church Hill rally

By the time the visitors scored again, the Saints had drained three 3-pointers (two by Zach Murphy, who contributed 12 points off the bench in the quarter, and one by Keishawn Pulley), and opened their widest margin (22 points) of the game despite defensive adjustments by the Phantoms.

“We can play against man or zone,” said Pulley, a 6-2 senior guard who scored 21 points. “When they play zone, they’re pretty long. We had to make sure we made the right play, didn’t turn the ball over, hit a lot of shots.”

Down 40-25 at the break, the Phantoms, unflappable and unfazed, shot 6-for-13 in the third quarter, but despite 3-pointers by Wendell Tomlin, Derrick Atkins, Tykie Jones, and James Patterson, they entered the fourth still trailing by 15 (60-45).

“We tried to focus on getting a good start, then try to keep that lead and extend that lead so we could control the game,” said Trent Hendrick, a 6-1 senior forward. “Basketball’s a game of ups and downs, a game of runs.

“Their main guy (Patterson, who finished with 20 points) got hot, hit a couple of jumpers and shortened the margin a little bit. We’ve been preaching defense and rebounding. Defense and rebounding travel wherever you go.”