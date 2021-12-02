 Skip to main content
Boys basketball top 10
T-D Top 10

1. John Marshall Justices

2. L.C. Bird Skyhawks

3. Steward Spartans

4. Varina Blue Devils

5. Collegiate Cougars

6. St. Christopher’s Saints

7. Manchester Lancers

8. Benedictine Cadets

9. Douglas Freeman Mavericks

10. Monacan Chiefs

Breaking News