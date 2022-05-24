Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Collegiate's Eli Petty

Eli Petty

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior GPA: 4.32

Athletic accomplishments: As a defender in nine games in April, had 42 groundballs, caused 25 turnovers, scored a goal and had an assist, and covered the opposing team’s top offensive threat. For the season, had 87 groundballs, 59 forced turnovers, six goals and three assists; was first-team All-Metro and second-team all-VISAA in 2021.

Academic accomplishments: Has maintained over a 4.3 GPA every year and is a member of the honor roll.

College: Has committed to UVA to play lacrosse.

How he got started in lacrosse: “My dad played in high school. In first grade, I played Geronimo. … I didn’t like it when I first started playing. Then I tried it again in second grade and did it a little more. Every spring I’d go out to play Geronimo, and eventually in fourth grade I started playing travel Geronimo. I play [lacrosse] almost year-around.”

About his position: “[As a] long stick middie, you help out on faceoffs on the wing. My biggest thing is getting the ball to our offense to give them an opportunity to score. I spend a lot of my time on how I can best communicate to my fellow defenders and put them in the right spots to help them make stops. … It’s a little more mental and a little less celebrated, but I love it.”

About covering the top offensive player: “I like covering their best guy. I love being challenged. Sometimes when we play teams that maybe aren’t as good as us, I kind of get stuck in the middle and end up just telling guys what to do. When I get the best matchup, it gives me an opportunity to play on ball and show my stuff a little bit more. Defense is hard to stay locked in for the whole 80-second shot clock, especially when you don’t get to play on the ball at all. Sometimes it can lull you into sleep a little bit, and you can get backdoor-cut or you just don’t slide. Getting those matchups have really helped me stay locked in. It’s helped me help the team a little bit more. I spend a lot of time watching film and watching their tendencies, and that also helps me.”

Strengths as a defender: Petty is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. “I think my size helps me cover ground. If someone gets a step on me, it’s not always the end of the world and I can usually catch them.” Other strengths: off-ball communication and scooping groundballs.

Best sports memory: An overtime win at Woodberry Forest this year. Watching was Alex Peavey, a former Collegiate counselor, mindfulness teacher, basketball coach and assistant boys lacrosse coach who was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2017. The Peavey Project teaches mindfulness as a tool to enhance personal health and daily performance. “He’s a man who I really look up to. If he can get out of bed every day after being diagnosed with cancer … and here he is a few years later, still showing up to our game … I think our team showing up and sticking with it more than the 48 minutes, that was just really big for me. I remember going up and the smile on his face after the game. It’s a great memory for me.”

Important advice for teammates: “I would just say trust yourself. We’ve spent I don’t know how much time practicing and being with each other, so you’ve earned the right to trust yourself. You don’t need to be worried about playing anyone. You can hang with anyone.”

Other sports: Football. Played his first year of varsity football this past year as a linebacker and tight end.

How he describes himself: “As a person, I’m definitely fun-loving, caring. As an athlete, I think I’m competitive, a very hard worker, and a big presence on the field.”

First job he wanted growing up: “I think I wanted to be a surgeon for a long time. It’s [still] a possibility. When my sister was born, I was 2½. I was in the hospital and instead of paying attention to my mom or sister, I was going and taking all the little latex gloves. I would put them on and say, ‘Hi, my name is Dr. Eli. It’s nice to meet you.’ My parents love to remind me of that story. I spent a somewhat decent amount of time in Ortho On-Call and Patient First getting various stitches and bumps and bruises. I always love the idea of helping someone get back to what they love to do because they always helped me get back to playing sports.”

Interests: “I love fishing and just being outside. … I love most of the board sports, whether it be surfing, skateboarding, skimboarding.”

Favorite class: “I really liked AP U.S. history. It was a fast-moving class. We covered a lot of events, but we also looked at some current events. I liked seeing the comparisons between what’s happening now and what’s happened in our history, knowing why some things are the way they are now.”

Favorite food: “Right now it’s probably sushi.”

Person he texts the most: “Probably my best friend, Preston Foster.”

— Tim Pearrell