Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Deshawn Goodwyn of George Wythe/Franklin Military Academy

Deshawn Goodwyn

School: George Wythe/Franklin Military Academy

GPA: 4.6

Athletic accomplishments: Averaged 24.3 points, including five 3-pointers per game, for the Bulldogs. A team captain, he was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.

Academic accomplishments: Sergeant at Arms for the senior class; on the yearbook committee; combined SAT score of 1310; Future Business Leaders of America member; honor roll and Principal’s List honoree.

His game in his words: “I’m a pure shooter.”

Pro comparison: Steph Curry. “As a shooter, of course, I’ve got to look up to the greatest shooter of all time.” Also seeks to emulate Kyrie Irving’s ball handling, Ja Morant’s athleticism.

Mentors: George Wythe coach Willard Coker. Former Wythe players Brandon Holley, Maurice Coleman and Maliek White.

This season: Wythe finished 3-16 and dealt with player shortages throughout, finishing with a roster of just six eligible players. “It was a lot, it was challenging, but it was new for me because it gave me a leadership role. I was the only person returning on varsity. It was new, different and challenging, but I liked it because it taught me a lot.”

On being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game: “It had always been a dream of mine to actually play in the game. I didn’t get selected for the game itself but just being on that list, it really felt like I was being recognized.”

College: Still searching. Has offers from a couple of Division II schools and is in communication with some Division I programs, namely American and George Washington. Has had recent conversations with UVA and visited Virginia Tech and Boston College before the pandemic. Has spoken with coaches from Yale. “It’s kind of late, crunch time, so I’m trying to see if I can reel in anything and see what happens from there.” Hopes to make a decision soon.

VHSL mark: Goodwyn twice made 10 3-pointers in a game, which is tied for seventh in the VHSL record book. He set a freshman record with 107 treys — the sixth highest total in a season on the VHSL list. He made 105 his sophomore year. Missed his junior year because Richmond Public Schools canceled winter sports amid the pandemic. Had 78 3s this year to bring his career total to 290. “So if I’d had the full four years, I would have beat the all-time record for 3s in a career [366 by Floyd County’s Caleb Tanner, 2011-14].”

Training regimen: “The key to shooting is repetition.” Gets up 300-500 shots per day, depending on the time of year and proximity to regular season. “Eat healthy, sleep early.” Starts warming up closer to the rim, and works his way out to the 3-point line.

Franklin Military: Has been at the school, located in the back of Church Hill, since eighth grade. “It has meant a lot. ... The education is great, the people here are great, the teachers all have my back. And the military aspect helps out in terms of discipline.” His brother, Isaiah Goodwyn, also attends Franklin Military and is on the George Wythe team. Franklin Military does not have athletics. Deshawn was born and raised in the Richmond area. Goes from class at Franklin Military to practice at George Wythe every day, calling the two schools his second and third homes.

Potential major: Computer science. Programming has been a hobby for much of his life.

Best sports memories: Scored 27 points in his varsity debut as a freshman and hit a half-court shot during that game. This year received a ball to commemorate his 1,000th career point and his father gave a speech.

On managing a busy schedule: “The biggest thing I’ve learned over the years are time management and sacrifices. You can’t go to all the parties other people go to. You’ve got to be focused on what’s most important. Having a good time-management schedule has allowed me to excel in sports and education.”

Early sports memories: Started playing basketball around fourth grade. “Ever since then I fell in love with it, started working out with my Dad. My earliest memories are just playing outside on the court with some of my friends. From there, it turned into a genuine love.”

Relationship with his dad: Father, Reginald Goodwyn, played football and basketball in Southampton County and won a world karate championship in Trinidad in 1994. Deshawn does karate as well in his free time as self-defense training. His father has served as a karate instructor at the downtown YMCA.

Favorite food: Ribs.

Favorite music: J. Cole, lyrical rappers.

Favorite subject: Math.

Hobbies: Gaming and playing the piano. Plays piano at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Highland Park.

Motivation to play: “It’s 100% my mom [Katrinia Murray Bledsoe]. I’ve always been playing for her and to hopefully one day get her a better life. And to make my people proud.”

— Zach Joachim